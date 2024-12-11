Florida State Among Six Teams 'Standing Out' With Top Nebraska Linebacker Transfer
Florida State's hire of former Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White and defensive line coach Terrance Knighton could pay dividends for the program's efforts in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Some of the Cornhuskers' top defenders have entered the portal and the Seminoles are expected to pursue.
FSU is already one of six teams standing out to Nebraska linebacker transfer Princewill Umanmielen, per On3. The Seminoles, along with Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas A&M, LSU, and Texas Tech, have made an early impression on Umanmielen. The next step is getting him in Tallahassee for a visit, which could occur as soon as next week.
The sophomore is coming off his second season with the Cornhuskers, spending both years playing under White and Knighton. He was a key member of the defensive rotation at Nebraska, totaling 35 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks in 23 appearances, with one start.
READ MORE: Florida State Quarterback Luke Kromenhoek Leaving Seminoles, Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
Umanmielen signed with the program as a four-star prospect in the 2023 class. He spent his prep career in Texas and is the younger brother of Ole Miss defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen.
The 6-foot-5, 245-pound linebacker is expected to have two seasons of eligibility to utilize at his next stop. He's ranked as the No. 3 overall transfer and the No. 1 EDGE in the cycle according to 247Sports.
Umanmielen is just beginning to figure things out at the college level and has vast potential. He could develop into a special talent if he can continue to progress in the right direction. His skill set and athleticism along with experience in FSU's new defensive scheme make him an ideal fit for the Seminoles.
The Seminoles have five scholarship defensive ends eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Patrick Payton, redshirt senior Jaden Jones, senior Marvin Jones Jr., redshirt junior Aaron Hester, and redshirt freshman DD Holmes.
FSU signed four-star LaJesse Harrold, four-star Tylon Lee, three-star Darryll Desir, and three-star Mandrell Desir during the Early Signing Period.
READ MORE: Top Quarterback Transfer Eyeing Visit To Florida State
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State Hires New Offensive Line Coach Away From UCF
• Coveted Transfer Portal EDGE Defender Lists Florida State In Top-3 Schools
• Florida State Linebacker Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
• Florida State Wide Receiver Expected To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal