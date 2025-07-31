Florida State football begins fall camp with a true freshman making noise
The Florida State Seminoles opened their slate of fall camp practices under the summer sun on Wednesday in Tallahassee. Though the Seminoles were only in helmets and jerseys, it was a fast-paced session with plenty of intensity displayed by the coaching staff, pushing the players through each rep.
For some Seminoles, it was the next step in their journey, for others, the day marked their first practice at Florida State.
In the case of true freshman running back Ousmane Kromah, it was his first opportunity to get a taste of college action. Kromah went through summer workouts with the team but stepping onto the practice field with the defense firing back is a totally new experience.
For what it's worth, Kromah looked the part during the four periods the media were able to observe. His size and lower-half stand stood out immediately. Kromah followed that up with a few smooth catches on screen passes and out of the backfield.
By all accounts, the former top-100 prospect hit the ground running in the preseason. According to head coach Mike Norvell, Kromah had a big play in team drills.
"Ousmane was good today for a freshman coming in. He had a really nice run there in the team portion, just seeing his vision and just acceleration was good," Norvell said on Wednesday. "I thought it was a good day all in all for the newcomers. I think some of them, it might have shocked them a little bit just the expectation, the pace of what we're trying to get accomplished. We've got to practice a lot faster even tomorrow as we transition from day one to day two."
Kromah is the youngest player in a backfield that is filled with experience. He's competing with players such as redshirt senior Roydell Williams, redshirt senior Caziah Holmes, redshirt senior Gavin Sawchuk, redshirt sophomore Samuel Singleton Jr., and sophomore Kam Davis for playing time.
Running backs coach David Johnson has already expressed his excitement about the addition of Kromah to the room.
"Ousmane, he's different. This guy is really different," Johnson said earlier this week. "You know, at his size, speed, can catch the ball out of the backfield, he's really athletic. One thing about him, he's smart. He's a really smart football player. I thought his high school did a really good with him preparing him for this."
Kromah was Florida State's top-rated signee from the prep ranks in #Tribe25 after flipping from Georgia during the Early Signing Period. He concluded his high school career with three consecutive seasons of 1,000+ yards.
Florida State fans might get their first look at Kromah when the Seminoles kick off their 2025 campaign against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, August 30.
