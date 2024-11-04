Florida State's Coaching Staff Provides Injury Updates On Four Seminoles
Florida State is beaten up on both sides of the ball with three games remaining in the 2024 season. This past weekend, a handful of Seminoles listed on the depth chart were unavailable to play and two more were injured during the course of the loss against North Carolina.
A scary scene unfolded in the third quarter when sophomore linebacker Justin Cryer went down with what appeared to be a serious injury. Cryer was carted off the field after an air cast was applied to his leg during an emotional moment in Doak Campbell Stadium. It sounds like the injury might not be as bad as initially feared but the defender will be out this week.
READ MORE: Florida State Releases Depth Chart For Road Matchup Against No. 10 Notre Dame
"Justin, preliminary was probably a little better than what I feared, just being out there on the field with him. He'll be out this week and we'll see what the extent of that is for the long term but definitely a scary situation, going out there and being with him," Norvell said on Monday. "But, there was preliminary diagnosis and the things that we've seen, it's a little bit better than what it could've been. Obviously, it's still something we'll work through with him as it moves forward."
Redshirt senior center Maurice Smith and redshirt senior offensive tackle Robert Scott dressed for the game but never entered the matchup. Norvell revealed on Monday that both players were actually unavailable. That forced senior Jacob Rizy into his second straight start at a different position as he played every snap at center.
Scott has missed multiple games this year but played for the entirety of Florida State's loss to Miami a few weeks ago, which might explain his absence against North Carolina. This was the first time that Smith hasn't taken the field this season after dealing with injuries throughout most of his career with the Seminoles.
Norvell didn't offer much on either player.
"And then with the guys that missed the game this last week, we'll continue to evaluate them as we continue to jump into this week and hopefully have an opportunity to get those guys, you know, Maurice and Rob, were unavailable for the game. We'll see what that looks like here this week," Norvell said.
Later during the press conference, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller addressed the status of redshirt senior cornerback Fentrell Cypress II, who played a season-low 11 snaps in the loss. Cypress II has been dealing with a nagging injury for most of the season.
With the veteran out of the lineup, sophomore Quindarrius Jones and redshirt freshman Ja'Bril Rawls each saw a career-high in snaps.
"He couldn't continue so we had to get Quin in there more and then Ja'Bril Rawls played a good amount, Fuller said. "Hopefully we'll have Fen back here quickly, he's been pretty reliable for us but yeah, he only played the first two series."
Florida State was also without true freshman running back Kam Davis, redshirt freshman linebacker DeMarco Ward, and redshirt sophomore safety Ashlynd Barker this past weekend. No update was provided on any of the three players.
The Seminoles travel to South Bend on Saturday, November 9 to face off with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and the contest will be televised on NBC.
READ MORE: Florida State Releases Nine 'Notes To Know' For Road Game Against Notre Dame
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Full Comments From Mike Norvell Following Florida State's Defeat To North Carolina
• UNC Head Coach Mack Brown "Embarrassed" After First Win Against Florida State
• Highest and Lowest Graded Players From Florida State's Loss To North Carolina
• Florida State Linebacker Carted Off In Game Against North Carolina