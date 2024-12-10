Florida State Linebacker Transfer To Visit Pair Of P4 Programs
Florida State's departures are already piling up after only the opening day of the NCAA Transfer Portal winter window.
Hours after officially entering the portal, former Seminole and redshirt linebacker, Omar Graham Jr., has quickly set up visits to two programs. Graham Jr. will check out Nebraska and Kansas in the near future, per On3.
It's a little ironic that Graham Jr. could end up at Nebraska considering Florida State recently hired defensive coordinator Tony White and defensive line coach Terrance Knighton away from the program. The Cornhuskers responded by hiring former FSU senior defensive analyst Phil Simpson as their defensive line coach.
The Seminoles did fire linebackers coach Randy Shannon in November, who coached Graham Jr. over the last two seasons.
Graham Jr. ended up developing into a starter at linebacker for the Seminoles in 2024, rebounding from a poor start to the season to show that he could have a promising future. He recorded a career-high 37 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and three pass breakups. Graham Jr. had a season-high eight tackles in the loss to Clemson in October. He started in the final seven games of the season and played the second-most snaps among linebackers (390) on the team.
The Florida native signed with FSU as a three-star prospect in 2022. He redshirted as a true freshman before contributing as a reserve on the ACC Championship team in 2023. In total, Graham Jr. appeared in 27 appearances, with nine starts, and totaled 60 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and three pass deflections.
The 6-foot-1, 228-pound linebacker is expected to have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Graham Jr. is one of 12 scholarship players from Florida State's roster to enter the portal since the conclusion of a 2-10 season. Redshirt senior wide receiver Deuce Spann, redshirt junior tight end Jackson West, redshirt junior defensive end Byron Turner Jr, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Tomiwa Durojaiye, senior defensive back Omarion Cooper, sophomore wide receiver Destyn Hill, redshirt freshman defensive end Lamont Green Jr., redshirt sophomore offensive line Julian Armella, junior tight end Brian Courtney, redshirt senior wide receiver Darion Williamson, and redshirt sophomore tight end Jerrale Powers have declared their intentions to move on.
Florida State has six linebackers eligible to return in 2025; redshirt junior Shawn Murphy, junior Blake Nichelson, junior Justin Cryer, redshirt sophomore DeMarco Ward, redshirt freshman Jayden Parrish, and redshirt freshman Timir Hickman-Collins.
FSU signed three-star Ethan Pritchard during the Early Signing Period.
