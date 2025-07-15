Florida State football offensive lineman nominated for community award
TALLAHASSEE – Florida State redshirt senior offensive lineman Richie Leonard IV is a nominee for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, which recognizes players making a difference in their communities.
Leonard, from Cocoa, Florida, founded and runs the Richie H. Leonard Football Camp, held in his hometown. The event, started in 2024, is free for anyone interested in attending and attracted close to 300 participants in its first season. Sponsors from the event helped Leonard present a $5,000 donation to Cocoa High School’s football program.
Leonard was also part of a mission trip, sponsored by FSU’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter, to Argentina in May of this year. The week-long trip was part of a larger goal of teaching local communities about American football and growing the game abroad.
Additionally, Leonard helps sponsor an AAU basketball team, participates in multiple initiatives with children in Tallahassee and Cocoa, and is planning care packages for patients at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa. Leonard’s mother, Prishonda, is a breast cancer survivor who received her chemotherapy treatments at Moffitt in 2021.
On the field, Leonard has appeared in 35 games with 17 starts in his career. He started three of FSU’s first four games in 2024 before a season-ending injury cut his season short. He started all 12 games with a team-high 755 snaps for Florida in 2023.
Established in 1992, the Good Works Team recognizes the extra efforts made by college football players off the field. FSU’s eight previous Good Works Team members are: Dillan Gibbons (2022), Camren McDonald (2021), Mavin Saunders (2017), Alec Eberle (2016), Christian Ponder (2010), Sam Cowart 1996), Wayne Messam (1995) and Corey Fuller (1992).
Florida State will open the 2025 season in the renovated Doak Campbell Stadium on August 30 at 3:30 p.m. against Alabama. The contest will air nationally on ABC.
