FSU coach sends message ahead of fall camp
The 2024 season was full of firsts for the college football landscape. The 12-team playoff experienced its first attempt, the Pac-12 was essentially null and void as its only two members were Oregon State and Washington State, and the Florida State Seminoles went from being 13-1 to 2-10 in one calendar year.
However, the coaches on the FSU football staff seem ready to right the ship in Tallahassee.
After what appeared to be some rest and relaxation time, new FSU offensive coordinator and former Auburn, UCF head coach Gus Malzahn released a statement regarding the impending nature of fall camp.
"So long lake, time to get back to work. See ya again in the spring!" Coach Malzahn said on social media.
Malzahn will have some familiar faces in the locker room alongside him, including former assistant coaches, players, and even players who transferred from UCF to other schools and found their way back to Malzahn through Florida State.
Tommy Castellanos fits the mold of the latter.
Castellanos played for UCF during the 2022 season under then-head coach Gus Malzahn, who signed on to be Florida State's offensive coordinator at the end of the 2024 season. Castellanos also played against the 'Noles twice, nearly upsetting them in 2023 and beating them in Doak Campbell Stadium in 2024.
Malzahn will also reunite with his offensive line coach at UCF, Herb Hand, as well as players like tight end Randy Pittman and offensive lineman Adrian Medley, among others.
Florida State fans are hoping that with Castellanos and Malzahn back together again, FSU will find new life in its football program.
