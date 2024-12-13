Florida State Offers Playmaking Wide Receiver Transfer
Florida State has expanded its wide receiver board with another offer to an explosive playmaker who is currently in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
On Friday afternoon, the Seminoles extended an offer to Charlotte wide receiver transfer O'Mega Blake, who is coming off a breakout 2024 season. Blake caught a career-high 32 passes for 795 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging a whopping 24.8 yards per catch. He had three games of 100+ yards, including five catches for 205 yards and three touchdowns in a 39-27 victory against Florida Atlantic on November 23. It was the third-best single-game receiving performance in Charlotte program history.
READ MORE: Former Florida State Quarterback To Visit SEC Program
Blake began his college career at South Carolina, signing with the program as a three-star prospect in the 2021 class. He only played in four games during his first two seasons with the Gamecocks but entered the rotation in 2023. That season, Blake appeared in 12 games, making four starts, and caught 19 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns. He had eight catches for 86 yards against Georgia and scored a touchdown against Vanderbilt in 2023.
The South Carolina stands at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, and will have one more season of eligibility at his next stop. He's also reported offers from Oklahoma State, Utah, Michigan State, and Arkansas.
Florida State has offered multiple wide receivers transfers including Miami (OH)'s Javon Tracy and Reggie Virgil. The Seminoles have reportedly been in contact with other pass-catchers such as NC State's Kevin Concepcion, Kentucky's Barion Brown, and FIU's Eric Rivers.
FSU has six scholarship wide receivers eligible to return in 2025; junior Hykeem Williams, redshirt sophomore Jalen Brown, sophomore Lawayne McCoy, sophomore BJ Gibson, redshirt freshman Elijah Moore, and redshirt freshman Camdon Frier.
The Seminoles signed four wide receivers during the Early Signing Period; four-star Jayvan Boggs, four-star Tae'Shaun Gelsey, three-star Teriq Mallory, and three-star JUCO Jordan Scott.
Earlier this week, the program officially announced the addition of new wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr.
READ MORE: Florida State Legacy Wide Receiver Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• BREAKING: Boston College Quarterback Transfer Thomas Castellanos Commits To FSU
• Tony White Prepared To Build Top Defense At Florida State: 'I See A Lot Of Potential'
• Gus Malzahn Explains Why FSU: ‘This Is A Place Where You Can Win The Whole Thing'
• Former Florida State Quarterback Hired As Assistant Coach At UCF