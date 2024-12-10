Nole Gameday

Florida State Offers Productive Louisiana Tight End Transfer

The Seminoles are revamping their tight end room this offseason.

Dustin Lewis

Terrance Carter Jr./Twitter
On the second day of the NCAA Transfer Portal winter window, Florida State already finds itself down to three scholarship tight ends for the 2025 season. The Seminoles are going to have hit the portal to rebuild the position over the next couple of weeks.

On Tuesday evening, FSU extended a scholarship offer to Louisiana tight end transfer Terrance Carter. He's coming off his third season with the Ragin' Cajuns, including a career-best campaign this fall.

Carter finished second the team in receiving in 2024, catching 48 passes for 689 yards and four touchdowns. He had two games of 100+ yards, including a season-high seven catches for 149 yards and a touchdown in a 34-24 win against Coastal Carolina on October 19.

The 6-foot-2, 239-pound tight end signed with Louisiana as a three-star prospect in the 2022 class. He appeared in 16 games with the program, totaling 76 catches for 944 yards and seven touchdowns.

Carter also reports offers from Arkansas, Cal, Texas Tech, Houston, and Liberty since entering the portal.

Florida State has two scholarship tight ends eligible to return to the roster in 2025; sophomore Landen Thomas, and sophomore Amaree Williams. Jackson West, Brian Courtney, and Jerrale Powers all transferred from the program.

The Seminoles signed four-star Chase Loftin during the Early Signing Period.

Dustin Lewis
