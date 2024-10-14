Florida State Releases 12 'Notes To Know' For Road Game Against Duke
The Florida State Seminoles opened up the week by releasing their game notes for the upcoming contest against Duke. The release included 12 'notes to know' for the ACC matchup in Durham
Check them out below.
- Florida State travels to Durham, North Carolina, to face Duke on Friday night with both teams coming off an open date. FSU is traveling to Durham for the first time since 2017, and the teams are meeting in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2011-13 after a 38-20 FSU win in Tallahassee last season.
- FSU has never lost to Duke on the football field, holding an overall record of 22-0 against the Blue Devils. That includes a 2-0 record for Mike Norvell with wins over Duke in 2020 (56-35) and 2023 (38-20).
- The Seminoles are playing a Friday night contest for the first time since defeating Florida 45-38 in Tallahassee on Nov. 25, 2022, and are 22-14 (.611) all-time on Friday night.
- Mike Norvell is 9-3 (.750) in his head coaching career coming off an in-season open date. Including season openers, non-Saturday games and bowl games, his teams are 27-12 (.692) with more than seven days to prepare for a game.
- FSU ranks 2nd in the ACC and 20th in the country in red zone defense, holding opponents to a .750 success rate.
- The Seminoles are tied for 1st in the nation with four blocked kicks this season, all field goals, after blocking one vs. Cal, one at SMU and two vs. Clemson. Florida State is one of two teams in the country to block at least one kick in three games against FBS opponents, and its three-game streak with at least one blocked kick is the longest nationally this season. FSU's 13 blocked kicks under Mike Norvell are tied for 8th nationally and tied for 3rd among P4 programs since the start of the 2020 season.
- Shyheim Brown blocked a 38-yard field goal vs. Cal and a 27-yard field goal at SMU and is one of five players tied for 1st in the country with two blocked kicks this season. Brown, who also blocked the potential game-tying PAT with no time left on the clock in Florida State's 24-23 win over LSU at the Superdome in 2022, is the sixth player in program history to record multiple career field goal blocks.
- Florida State leads the ACC and ranks 2nd in the country with a net punting average of 46.10 yards per punt. Alex Mastromanno's average of 49.3 yards per punt is 1st nationally. Last year, FSU was 3rd in the country in net punting.
- Ryan Fitzgerald is one of three kickers in the country with multiple makes from at least 54 yards. He is one of 10 kickers with three 50-yard field goals in 2024 and the sixth kicker in FSU history with at least three 50-yard field goals in a single season. He's one of nine kickers still perfect on field-goal attempts this season.
- Florida State registered 7.0 sacks in the win over Cal, its most in a game since also having 7.0 in the 2023 ACC Championship Game and the most allowed by the Bears in a game since October 19, 2019. That sack total is also the most by an ACC team against an FBS opponent this season and tied for the 5th-highest single-game sacks total nationally in 2024. » Over the past four games, the Seminoles have combined for 32.0 tackles for loss with 14.0 sacks and three takeaways.
- Nine Florida State players have made their first collegiate start in 2024. Linebacker Blake Nichelson has started each of the last five games, and wide receiver Hykeem Williams has made three consecutive starts. Defensive back K.J. Kirkland has started three of the last four games. Offensive lineman Jaylen Early started three consecutive contests beginning with the Memphis game. Wide receiver Jalen Brown started the first two games of the season. Tight ends Brian Courtney and Jackson West made their first career starts vs. Memphis. Tight end Landen Thomas and offensive lineman Andre' Otto made their first starts vs. Clemson.
