Florida State Reserve Defensive Lineman Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
Another member of Florida State's roster has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.
On Monday afternoon, news broke that redshirt freshman defensive end Lamont Green Jr. plans to transfer from the Seminoles. Green Jr. just wrapped up his second season as a reserve in Tallahassee.
Green Jr. only played in two games during his two years with the Seminoles. He was a member of the 2023 ACC Championship team.
READ MORE: Electric QB Transfer With Ties To Gus Malzahn Sets Visit To Florida State
The Florida native signed with FSU as a four-star prospect in the 2023. His father, Lamont Green Sr., is a former Seminole linebacker, team captain, and 1999 National Champion.
Green Jr. is expected to have three seasons of eligibility at the college level. He stands at 6-foot-3, 229 pounds. Green Jr. is the eighth scholarship player from Florida State's roster to enter the portal since the conclusion of a 2-10 season. Redshirt senior wide receiver Deuce Spann, redshirt junior tight end Jackson West, redshirt junior defensive end Byron Turner Jr, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Tomiwa Durojaiye, senior defensive back Omarion Cooper, redshirt sophomore linebacker Omar Graham Jr., and sophomore wide receiver Destyn Hill have declared their intentions to move on.
The Seminoles have six scholarship defensive ends eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Patrick Payton, redshirt senior Jaden Jones, senior Marvin Jones Jr., redshirt junior Aaron Hester, redshirt sophomore Lamont Green Jr., and redshirt freshman DD Holmes.
FSU signed four-star LaJesse Harrold, four-star Tylon Lee, three-star Darryll Desir, and three-star Mandrell Desir during the Early Signing Period.
READ MORE: Top Quarterback Transfer Eyeing Visit To Florida State
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State Hires New Offensive Line Coach Away From UCF
• Coveted Transfer Portal EDGE Defender Lists Florida State In Top-3 Schools
• Florida State Linebacker Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
• Florida State Wide Receiver Expected To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal