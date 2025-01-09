Florida State's Rival Trending For Top Quarterback Transfer
The Miami Hurricanes are in pursuit of a new quarterback after standout signal-caller Cam Ward declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. Head coach Mario Cristobal is getting into the market late but it seems like he already has a target in mind.
On Thursday, the college football world got a surprise when reports broke that Georgia starting quarterback Carson Beck plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. According to On3, Miami, Ohio State, and Texas Tech are the three early teams to watch.
ESPN's Pete Thamel went on to say that Miami "looms as the favorite" to secure Beck's services. He's expected to be arguably the highest-paid player to enter the portal this era.
Beck has spent the last two seasons as Georgia's starting quarterback, compiling a 24-3 overall record. He suffered a UCL injury in the SEC championship that required season-ending surgery. Beck is going to have a long road to full recovery this offseason.
The Jacksonville native has completed 628/923 passes for 7,912 yards with 58 touchdowns to 20 interceptions. He's also rushed 127 times for 245 yards and five more scores. Beck was a second-team All-SEC selection in 2023 and a finalist for the Manning Award in 2024.
Despite going all in on Ward and a heavily financed roster this past season, Miami finished 10-3 after dropping three of its final four games. The Hurricanes were upset on the road by Georgia Tech and Syracuse while dropping the Pop-Tarts Bowl to Iowa State in heartbreaking fashion, 42-41.
Miami has redshirt senior Reese Poffenbarger, redshirt sophomore Emory Williams, and redshirt freshman Judd Anderson eligible to return in 2025. The Hurricanes signed three-star quarterback Luke Nickel in December.
Florida State dipped into the transfer portal to fortify the quarterback position on its roster following a 2-10 campaign. The acquisition of veteran DJ Uiagalelei turned out to be a major bust and true freshman Luke Kromenhoek went searching for NIL, ultimately landing at Mississippi State.
The Seminoles brought in Boston College transfer Thomas Castellanos, who has a previous relationship with offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn. Castellanos signed with UCF in 2022 when Malzahn was the head coach of the program. He transferred to Boston College and became the first player in Eagles program history to record 2,000+ passing yards and 1,000+ rushing yards in a single season.
During his college career, Castellanos has completed 297/507 passes for 3,689 yards with 33 touchdowns to 19 interceptions. He's also rushed 322 times for 1,427 yards and 15 more scores.
