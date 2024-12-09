Florida State Tight End Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
Ten scholarship players from Florida State have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. The 20-day winter window officially began at midnight on Monday and the portal is quickly filling up.
On Monday afternoon, junior tight end Brian Courtney moved on from the Seminoles. He just wrapped up his third season at Florida State, spending most of that time in the rotation on offense and playing a big role on special teams.
Courtney appeared in all 14 games in 2024, and made one start. He recorded one tackle and caught a successful two-point conversion in the season-opener against Georgia Tech. Courtney also caught a two-point conversion in the Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma in 2022. He appeared in 38 games during his time in Tallahassee.
The Virginia native signed with FSU as a three-star prospect in 2022. Converting from quarterback, the move to tight end didn't end up being successful for Courtney or the Seminoles.
Courtney is expected to have one season of eligibility remaining at the college level. He stands at 6-foot-3, 240 pounds. Courtney is the tenth scholarship player from Florida State's roster to enter the portal since the conclusion of a 2-10 season. Redshirt senior wide receiver Deuce Spann, redshirt junior tight end Jackson West, redshirt junior defensive end Byron Turner Jr, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Tomiwa Durojaiye, senior defensive back Omarion Cooper, redshirt sophomore linebacker Omar Graham Jr., sophomore wide receiver Destyn Hill, redshirt freshman defensive end Lamont Green Jr., and redshirt sophomore offensive line Julian Armella have declared their intentions to move on.
Florida State has three scholarship tight ends eligible to return to the roster in 2024; redshirt junior Jerrale Powers, sophomore Landen Thomas, and sophomore Amaree Williams.
The Seminoles signed four-star Chase Loftin during the Early Signing Period.
