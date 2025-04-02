Florida State wide receiver's rise on the track has him climbing up the history books
By this point in time, you're probably well aware of Florida State dual-sport athlete Micahi Danzy's speed. It's what he's known for. And while Danzy hasn't gotten a vast opportunity to showcase his burst on the football field just yet, he's already carving a name out for himself on the track in what has been a terrific freshman season.
With spring football arriving in Tallahassee, Danzy has been splitting time on the gridiron and track over the last few months, doing his part to make an impact in a variety of ways. The constant juggle isn't easy with Danzy bouncing between two sports and his academic duties but he's challenged himself to be different.
On Tuesday, Danzy was named the ACC Rookie of the Week for the third time. He became the second player in program history to earn the honor for the indoor and outdoor season.
In his first outdoor meeting of the season last Friday, Danzy took home the top spot in the men's 400-meter with a time of 46.03 seconds. The event didn't end up being close as he was 1.35 seconds faster than the next closest competitor.
The time marked a new personal best for Danzy at Florida State. He ranks second in the ACC and tenth in the country.
What's crazy is he can run even quicker as Danzy posted a 45.88 400-meter dash back in high school. He's getting closer and closer to reaching that mark.
Danzy was also named the ACC Rookie of the Week following his performance at the Clemson Invitational (second-place in 4x400) in January and the Jarvis Scott Invite (third-place in 4x400 and 400-meter) in February.
"Happy again for Micahi," men's associate head coach Rick Argro said in a release. "I'm amazed daily by this young man. Not only his physical abilities, but the mental abilities to balance spring football as well as training for track. He shows what you can do when you dedicate yourself, make sacrifices and have an elite level of focus on two crafts that you love. It's a great start for him to the outdoor season."
Danzy converted from running back to wide receiver earlier this offseason. His athleticism and explosiveness makes him a dynamic weapon that offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn could utilize in a multitude of ways.
As a true freshman, Danzy appeared in four games, making his debut in October in the loss to Clemson. He also saw action against Miami, Charleston Southern, and Florida. Danzy rushed two times for five yards and caught one pass for 38 yards.
Back in high school, Danzy averaged 9.5 yards per carry and 120.6 total yards per game while leading Florida High to a state championship appearance in 2022.
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Junior Hykeem Williams
Junior Jordan Scott
Redshirt Sophomore Jalen Brown
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
