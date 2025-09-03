Nole Gameday

Florida State loses key starter for East Texas A&M game, absence could linger

The Seminoles are dealing with a few injuries going into Week 2.

Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State head coach Mike Norvell answers questions from the media during ACC Media days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The Florida State Seminoles will be missing at least two starters when the team takes the field for its second game against East Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon.

Head coach Mike Norvell ruled out a key player from FSU's offense ahead of the matchup with the Lions.

Mike Norvell Announces Randy Pittman Jr. Will Miss Time

Randy Pittman Jr.
Sep 14, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs defensive lineman Caleb Fox (90) attempts a tackle on UCF Knights tight end Randy Pittman Jr. (5) during the fourth quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

On Thursday, Norvell announced that junior tight end Randy Pittman Jr. will miss the game this weekend, and potentially longer.

Pittman Jr. has been dealing with an injury since the preseason but he pushed to be available for Florida State's win over Alabama. He didn't look limited in the victory, putting a few Crimson Tide defenders on their backs.

"Randy Pittman will be out this week, probably here for the next couple, we'll see what it all looks like," Norvell said. "He was dealing with an injury there early in camp and was able to kind of manage that through for the Alabama game. He'll be out, it'll be a short period of time, but he will be out for this week."

In his first appearance with the Seminoles, Pittman Jr. hauled in two receptions for 18 yards.

With Pittman Jr. out of the lineup, Florida State will lean on its depth at tight end. Senior Markeston Douglas, sophomore Amaree Williams, sophomore Landen Thomas, and true freshman Chase Loftin are expected to receive more playing time in the wake of the injury.

Thomas is finally back to full strength after getting banged up over the summer.

Other Injuries Going Into East Texas A&M

Roydell Williams
Apr 20, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Roydell Williams (24) runs the ball during the Spring Showcase at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Florida State will also be without the services of redshirt senior running back Roydell Williams, redshirt sophomore Caleb LaVallee, sophomore Lawayne McCoy, and true freshman defensive lineman Kevin Wynn.

Williams started in the backfield last weekend and had an important fourth down conversion. LaVallee has been out since the spring. McCoy and Wynn were both injured in fall camp.

