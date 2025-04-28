Florida State's Mike Norvell, Gus Malzahn to compete in Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge
Greensboro, Ga. (April 28, 2025) – The Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge today announced the official pairings for its 18th annual charity golf tournament. A 12-team field of current and former college football coaches will compete for a share of the $300,000 charity purse April 29 at Reynolds Lake Oconee outside Atlanta.
Pairings were determined by balancing handicaps between teams. The nation’s premier collegiate coach golf event will be played in Two Man Scramble format with Stableford scoring in an 18-hole tournament.
Official pairings for this year’s Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge are set to include:
This year’s parings will feature both the first and second-place teams from last year’s tournament, including the defending champion duo of Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and Urban Meyer. South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer will also once again partner with teammate Houston Nutt after finishing second in 2024. Norvell and Meyer defeated Beamer and Nutt in a tournament-record, four-hole playoff to win last year's Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge.
Proceeds from the event benefit charitable foundations selected by the coaches. The first-place duo will split $65,000 between the two winning coaches’ charities, while the remainder of the purse will be divided based on the finish of the other teams.
Since its creation in 2007, the event has contributed a total of $9.7 million in scholarship and charity, helping make the Peach Bowl college football’s most charitable bowl organization.
Final results and charity payouts will be revealed Tuesday, April 29 at the conclusion of the tournament.
*Press release courtesy of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
