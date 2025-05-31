Florida State projected starter grinding ahead of 2025 season
Florida State picked up former Ole Miss Rebel offensive tackle Micah Pettus in the offseason to help bulk up their offensive line under new offensive line coach Herb Hand. Although spring camp is now in the rearview mirror, the 6-foot-7, 355-pound Harvest, Alabama native hasn't stopped putting in the work that will help him solidify a spot in FSU's starting lineup.
OL Masterminds is a company founded by former NFL lineman Duke Manyweather seven years ago with a heavy focus on preparing the big men up front for success at the next level. Since founding the company in 2018, he has helped place 34 players in the top 100 picks of the draft.
"Led by former NFL players and coaches, OL Masterminds offers specialized training with deep insights into offensive line play, ensuring athletes receive the highest level of instruction."
The offensive line position at Florida State heads in and out of scrutiny, and injuries during the spring put an even bigger emphasis on how the Seminole offense will fare this fall. Pettus was no stranger to the injury bug, and although it has been reported that he will return ahead of the 2025 season, it is encouraging to see that he is further along than his original recovery timeline initially anticipated.
The man who is expected to anchor the right side of the offense appeared in 33 games with 29 starts at right tackle for Ole Miss from 2022 to 2024 after redshirting in 2021. In 2024, the Ole Miss offense led the SEC and ranked third nationally with 343.6 passing yards per game. The Rebels also topped the conference and finished among the national top 10 in passing efficiency, points per game, and yards per completion.
Pettus is a veteran lineman and is in good hands with someone who is widely regarded at both the collegiate and professional levels as a guru. In other words, Manyweather is the who's who in his line of work.
