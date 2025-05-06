Florida State sets second-school record in Academic Progress Rate
Florida State Athletics has earned a school-record multi-year Academic Progress Rate of 992, it was announced Tuesday.
“Attaining a record-high APR score is a tremendous achievement and very meaningful,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford said. “It’s a result of sustained excellence and collaborative efforts by our student-athletes, coaches, academic support staff and faculty. It’s a true testament to the commitment of our University to fulfilling our mission of preparing students for success in life.”
Six programs earned a perfect 1,000 score over the four-year span concluding with the 2023-24 academic year, breaking the previous FSU record of five perfect programs set in 2022-23. Women’s golf earned a perfect score for the 15th straight year, while women’s tennis earned its eighth straight perfect APR mark. Volleyball posted a perfect score for the fourth year in a row and sixth time in program history, and beach volleyball posted a perfect score for the second consecutive year and fifth time in program history. Softball had a perfect 1,000 for the second time in program history and first time since the initial release in 2004-05. The women’s swimming and diving team earned its first perfect score one year after a then-program-best 998.
Four additional programs earned a score of 990 or higher. Men’s basketball and men’s tennis both posted scores of 994, placing men’s basketball third among ACC programs. Football and women’s soccer both earned scores of 990. For football, it stands as a program-best score for the third straight report and was the fourth-highest score in the ACC, the top conference in this year’s report. Baseball posted a program-high 979, and its last two years have resulted in two of the three highest scores in the APR era.
Additionally, 11 sports posted a perfect single-year APR score for the 2023-24 academic year. Beach volleyball, men’s cross country, women’s cross country, men’s golf, women’s golf, softball, women’s swimming and diving, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, women’s track and field and volleyball all earned a 1,000 score. Football and baseball also earned elite single-year scores of 997 and 990, respectively.
The APR was established to recognize institutions for the academic progress of their student-athletes through a team-based metric that accounts for the eligibility and retention of each student-athlete for each academic term.
