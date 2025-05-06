FSU football’s Mike Norvell earns big bonus
Florida State and Mike Norvell agreed to a massive contract extension prior to the 2024 season. With whispers of the Alabama Crimson Tide hoping to poach Norvell from Tallahassee, athletic director Michael Alford instead extended the head coach through 2031 at an average of more than $10 million per year.
Earlier this year, Norvell gave back $4.5 million of his 2025 salary back to the university to help with the Vision of Excellence campaign.
A few months later, the head coach has now earned a contract bonus for Florida State's performance in the class room.
The NCAA released its Academic Progress Rates for 2023-24 on Tuesday. Florida State's football program checked in with a 990 APR, the highest in Norvell's tenure and fourth-best in the ACC behind North Carolina, Clemson, and Wake Forest.
Per Norvell's contract, he'll receive a $150,000 bonus for the Seminoles reaching the 990 APR mark in a single-year. If Florida State was to record a perfect 1,000 APR, Norvell would put another $200,000 in his pocket.
Somewhat surprisingly, these bonuses will pay Norvell more than an ACC Championship appearance ($100,000), non-College Football Playoff bowl game appearance ($100,000), conference coach of the year award ($50,000), or national coach of the year award ($50,000).
Florida State has continued to steadily trend in the right direction in the classroom under Norvell's leadership. The Seminoles were in a tough spot following the conclusion of the Jimbo Fisher and Willie Taggart eras.
FSU held a 936 APR in 2017-18 and a 942 APR in 2018-19. That jumped up to 958 in Norvell's first season as the climb continues in multiple ways for the Seminoles.
Norvell and Florida State kick off the 2025 season against Alabama on August 30.
2025 Florida State Football Schedule:
Week 0: BYE week
Week 1: Saturday, August 30 - vs. Alabama (home-opener)
Week 2: Saturday, September 6 - vs. East Texas A&M
Week 3: BYE week
Week 4: Saturday, September 20 - vs. Kent State (family weekend)
Week 5: Friday, September 26 - at Virginia
Week 6: Saturday, October 4 - vs. Miami
Week 7: Saturday, October 11 - vs. Pitt (cancer awareness)
Week 8: Saturday, October 18 - at Stanford
Week 9: BYE week
Week 10: Saturday, November 1 - vs. Wake Forest (homecoming and Seminole heritage)
Week 11: Saturday, November 8 - at Clemson
Week 12: Saturday, November 15 - vs. Virginia Tech (military appreciation and Senior Day)
Week 13: Friday, November 21 - at North Carolina State
Week 14: Saturday, November 29 - at Florida (regular-season finale)
