Nole Gameday

FSU football’s Mike Norvell earns big bonus

Norvell earned a bonus for Florida State's performance in the classroom.

Dustin Lewis

Oct 5, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts before the game against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts before the game against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

Florida State and Mike Norvell agreed to a massive contract extension prior to the 2024 season. With whispers of the Alabama Crimson Tide hoping to poach Norvell from Tallahassee, athletic director Michael Alford instead extended the head coach through 2031 at an average of more than $10 million per year.

Earlier this year, Norvell gave back $4.5 million of his 2025 salary back to the university to help with the Vision of Excellence campaign.

A few months later, the head coach has now earned a contract bonus for Florida State's performance in the class room.

READ MORE: Florida State finalizes 2026 schedule with addition of FCS opponent, Mike Norvell's alma mater

The NCAA released its Academic Progress Rates for 2023-24 on Tuesday. Florida State's football program checked in with a 990 APR, the highest in Norvell's tenure and fourth-best in the ACC behind North Carolina, Clemson, and Wake Forest.

Per Norvell's contract, he'll receive a $150,000 bonus for the Seminoles reaching the 990 APR mark in a single-year. If Florida State was to record a perfect 1,000 APR, Norvell would put another $200,000 in his pocket.

Mike Norvell
Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Somewhat surprisingly, these bonuses will pay Norvell more than an ACC Championship appearance ($100,000), non-College Football Playoff bowl game appearance ($100,000), conference coach of the year award ($50,000), or national coach of the year award ($50,000).

Florida State has continued to steadily trend in the right direction in the classroom under Norvell's leadership. The Seminoles were in a tough spot following the conclusion of the Jimbo Fisher and Willie Taggart eras.

FSU held a 936 APR in 2017-18 and a 942 APR in 2018-19. That jumped up to 958 in Norvell's first season as the climb continues in multiple ways for the Seminoles.

Norvell and Florida State kick off the 2025 season against Alabama on August 30.

2025 Florida State Football Schedule:

Week 0: BYE week

Week 1: Saturday, August 30 - vs. Alabama (home-opener)

Week 2: Saturday, September 6 - vs. East Texas A&M

Week 3: BYE week

Week 4: Saturday, September 20 - vs. Kent State (family weekend)

Week 5: Friday, September 26 - at Virginia

Week 6: Saturday, October 4 - vs. Miami

Week 7: Saturday, October 11 - vs. Pitt (cancer awareness)

Week 8: Saturday, October 18 - at Stanford

Week 9: BYE week

Week 10: Saturday, November 1 - vs. Wake Forest (homecoming and Seminole heritage)

Week 11: Saturday, November 8 - at Clemson

Week 12: Saturday, November 15 - vs. Virginia Tech (military appreciation and Senior Day)

Week 13: Friday, November 21 - at North Carolina State

Week 14: Saturday, November 29 - at Florida (regular-season finale)

READ MORE: Ex-Florida State WR joining forces with Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football