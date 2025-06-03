Florida State unveils jersey numbers, measurements for summer newcomers
Florida State is moving ahead with fall camp kicking off in a few weeks. The Seminoles recently began another phase of offseason workouts as the team continues to come together before the 2025 season. The roster will look a lot different in Tallahassee with the program adding a plethora of new faces through prep recruiting and the transfer portal.
The majority of those players arrived at FSU in January to participate in the Tour of Duty and spring. With that being said, the remainder of #Tribe25 have officially enrolled on campus.
On Tuesday, Florida State updated its roster to reflect the incoming additions. The jersey numbers and initial measurements for the summer newcomers are listed below.
What Jersey Numbers Will FSU's Summer Enrollees Wear?
5 - Redshirt senior WR Gavin Blackwell (5-foot-11, 185-pounds)
14 - Junior QB Jaylen King (6-foot-4, 215-pounds)
16 - Freshman QB Gavin Markey (6-foot-0, 235-pounds)
19 - Senior CB Jeremiah Wilson (5-foot-10, 183-pounds)
22 - Freshman DB Zae Thomas (6-foot-3, 189-pounds)
27 - Redshirt junior RB Gavin Sawchuk (5-foot-11, 202-pounds)
30 - Redshirt freshman DB Jarvis Boatwright (6-foot-1, 198-pounds)
32 - Freshman RB Ousmane Kromah (6-foot-1, 214-pounds)
33 - Freshman DB Antonio Cromartie Jr. (6-foot-0, 185-pounds)
38 - Freshman P Ethan Post (6-foot-3, 235-pounds)
42 - Freshman K Brunno Reus (6-foot-0, 202-pounds)
52 - Freshman OL Chavez Thompson (6-foot-1, 303-pounds)
54 - Freshman OL Chastan Brown (6-foot-8, 265-pounds)
71 - Freshman OL Ja'Elyne Matthews (6-foot-6, 344-pounds)
72 - Redshirt freshman OL Josh Raymond (6-foot-4, 300-pounds)
75 - Freshman OL Sean Poret (6-foot-5, 285-pounds)
82 - Freshman WR Teriq Mallory (6-foot-5, 208-pounds)
