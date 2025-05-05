Florida State WR continues to show off speed with another top time on the track
Florida State made one position change this offseason as redshirt freshman Micahi Danzy was moved from running back to wide receiver. It's been an interesting winter and spring for Danzy as he's been juggling football duties while absolutely dazzling on the track.
Danzy is an elite athlete and he's gotten an opportunity to showcase his speed at multiple events over the past few months. Considering he's only in his first year at the college level, it makes sense that Danzy will only continue to improve.
At the same time, his rapid growth from January to May has simply been remarkable. Over the weekend, Danzy put on a show in Florida State's regular season finale at the Visit Jax Trax in Jacksonville. He finished No. 1 in the 400-meter dash with a new personal-best time of 45.0 seconds.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell on FSU's addition of RB transfer Gavin Sawchuk: 'he is the complete package out of the backfield'
In late March, Danzy won the 400-meter at the Terry Long FSU Relays with a 46.03 finish. A month later, he shaved that time to 45.41 at the LSU Alumni Gold Invitational, earning second place.
Now, Danzy has done it again as his latest performance moves him to the third-fastest 400-meter time in program history.
Danzy is young and he's got a slender frame at 189 pounds. Regardless, one way or another, head coach Mike Norvell has to figure out a way to utilize his wheels on the football field. Danzy showcased his speed at times in practice as a true freshman and he'll likely have a bigger opportunity to make an impact at wide receiver.
After all, Squirrel White and Duce Robinson are FSU's only two proven options at the position. Both players dealt with injuries during the spring.
Last season, Danzy saw action in four games. He made his debut in the loss to Clemson in October while also playing against Miami, Charleston Southern, and Florida. Danzy rushed twice for five yards and recorded one reception for 38 yards.
Back in high school, Danzy averaged 9.5 yards per carry and 120.6 total yards per game while leading Florida High to a state championship appearance in 2022.
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Gavin Blackwell
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
READ MORE: Ex-Florida State WR joining forces with Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok