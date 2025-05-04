Mike Norvell on FSU's addition of RB transfer Gavin Sawchuk: 'he is the complete package out of the backfield'

Nole Gameday

Norvell is fired up about the Seminoles adding Sawchuk into the fold.

Dustin Lewis

Sep 14, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before a game against the Memphis Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Transfer running back Gavin Sawchuk has signed with Florida State, head coach Mike Norvell announced Sunday.

"I'm excited to welcome Gavin into the Nole Family," Norvell said. "He is an explosive back who has a chance to be a game-changer. He is the complete package out of the backfield. He has home-run ability, tremendous ball skills and is fantastic in pass protection. We've seen glimpses of that all coming together, as he was as good as any running back in the country during the back half of the 2023 season. Gavin has high character and a relentless work ethic that will allow him to be a positive addition to our program."

Gavin Sawchuk | RB | 5-11 | 205 | Littleton, Colo. | Valor Christian High School/Oklahoma

Appeared in 23 games with 11 starts for Oklahoma from 2022-24...averaged 5.6 yards per rush, rushing 176 times for 977 yards and 11 touchdowns...started four games over nine appearances in 2024, rushing for 128 yards and one touchdown with eight catches for 28 yards...led Sooners with 67 rushing yards and touchdown in Armed Forces Bowl vs. Navy...earned honorable mention All-Big 12 accolades in 2023 after running for career-high 744 yards and nine touchdowns over 12 games with seven starts...ended season with five consecutive 100-yard rushing games, including career-high-tying 135 yards on 15 carries in Alamo Bowl vs. Arizona...also had 135 rushing yards in win vs. West Virginia...ran for 130 yards and career-best three touchdowns in win vs. TCU.

Added 94 yards on 14 catches as redshirt freshman...played two games and rushed for 105 yards on 17 carries as true freshman in 2022...Allstate AFCA Good Works Team member and Wuerffel Trophy semifinalist in 2024...consensus four-star prospect and No. 1 rated recruit in Colorado in 2022...ranked as top-10 running back in 2022 by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports...led Valor Christian to 2021 5A state championship game, rushing for 2,004 yards and 28 touchdowns in senior season...named Gatorade Colorado Player of the Year in 2020 and 2021.

Gavin Sawchuk
Dec 27, 2024; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Gavin Sawchuk (27) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Navy Midshipmen at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Florida State's full 2025 signing class is below:

FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS

Name                            Pos.  Ht.  Wt.      Hometown   High School/Previous Schools

Shamar Arnoux            DB    6-2  192      Fort Lauderdale, Fla.   Carrollton HS (Ga.)

Jarvis Boatwright Jr.     DB    6-1  191      Clearwater, Fla. Clearwater HS/Southern California

Jayvan Boggs                WR   6-1  204      Cocoa, Fla.                                  Cocoa HS

Tommy Castellanos     QB    5-11 201      Waycross, Ga. Ware County HS/UCF/Boston College

Tyeland Coleman         DL     6-4  301      Terry, Miss. Terry HS/Northwest Mississippi CC

Darryll Desir                 DL     6-5  261      Miami, Fla.                              Norland HS

Mandrell Desir             DL     6-4  265      Miami, Fla.                              Norland HS

Deamontae Diggs         DL     6-5  258      McKeesport, Pa.            McKeesport Area HS/Youngstown State/Coastal Carolina

Markeston Douglas      TE     6-5  270      Brownsville, Tenn.                     Haywood HS/FSU/Arizona State

Tae'Shaun Gelsey        WR   6-4  235      Jacksonville, Fla.                    Riverside HS

Gunnar Hansen            OL    6-5  330      Boca Raton, Fla.        St. Thomas Aquinas HS/Vanderbilt

L A Jessie Harrold         DL     6-5  247      Tampa, Fla.                               Gaither HS

Elijah Herring               LB     6-2  235      Murfreesboro, Tenn.                 Riverdale HS/Tennessee/Memphis

Jayson Jenkins              DL     6-6  270      Bordentown, N.J.                   Notre Dame HS/Tennessee

Jaylen King                   QB    6-3  210      Folkston, Ga. Charlton County HS/Gardner-Webb/ETSU

Ousmane Kromah        RB    6-1  215      Leesburg, Ga.                     Lee County HS

Caleb LaVallee              LB     6-1  228      Marietta, Ga. Whitefield Academy/North Carolina

Tylon Lee                      DL     6-4  277      Pace, Fla.                                       Pace HS

Chase Loftin                 TE     6-6  223      Omaha, Neb.                  Millard South HS

Teriq Mallory               WR   6-5  190      New Haven, Conn.      Cheshire Academy

Ja'Elyne Matthews       OL    6-6  340      Toms River, N.J.       Toms River HS North

Deante McCray            DL     6-4  274      Jacksonville, Fla.   Sandalwood HS/Western Kentucky

Adrian Medley             OL    6-5  305      Pensacola, Fla.             Pensacola HS/UCF

Mario Nash Jr.              OL    6-4  270      De Kalb, Miss.             Kemper County HS

Luke Petitbon               OL    6-2  303      Annapolis, Md.   Gonzaga College HS/Wake Forest

Micah Pettus                OL    6-7  355      Harvest, Ala. James Clemens HS/Ole Miss

Randy Pittman Jr.         TE     6-2  237      Panama City, Fla.              Mosley HS/UCF

Sean Poret                    OL    6-5  270      Atlanta, Ga.                         Riverwood HS

Ethan Pritchard            LB     6-2  219      Sanford, Fla.                          Seminole HS

Max Redmon               DB    6-1  196      West Palm Beach, Fla. Cardinal Newman HS

Brunno Reus                P/K   6-0  190      Sarasota, Fla.                             Venice HS

Duce Robinson            WR   6-6  222      Phoenix, Ariz.         Pinnacle HS/Southern California

Gavin Sawchuk            RB    5-11 205      Littleton, Colo.                 Valor Christian HS/Oklahoma

Kevin Sperry                 QB    6-1  212      Denton, Texas                            Guyer HS

Zae Thomas Jr.             DB    6-2  190      Fort Lauderdale, Fla.   American Heritage

Stefon Thompson        LB     6-1  240      Long Island, N.Y.                              Vance HS/Syracuse/Nebraska

Squirrel White              WR   5-10 170      Birmingham, Ala.               Clay-Chalkville HS/Tennessee

James Williams            DL     6-6  262      Kansas City, Mo. Park Hill South HS/Iowa Central CC/Nebraska

Jeremiah Wilson          DB    5-10 185      Kissimmee, Fla.                             Osceola HS/Syracuse/Houston

Kevin Wynn                  DL     6-2  343      Greensboro, Ga.          Greene County HS

