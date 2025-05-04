Mike Norvell on FSU's addition of RB transfer Gavin Sawchuk: 'he is the complete package out of the backfield'
Transfer running back Gavin Sawchuk has signed with Florida State, head coach Mike Norvell announced Sunday.
"I'm excited to welcome Gavin into the Nole Family," Norvell said. "He is an explosive back who has a chance to be a game-changer. He is the complete package out of the backfield. He has home-run ability, tremendous ball skills and is fantastic in pass protection. We've seen glimpses of that all coming together, as he was as good as any running back in the country during the back half of the 2023 season. Gavin has high character and a relentless work ethic that will allow him to be a positive addition to our program."
Gavin Sawchuk | RB | 5-11 | 205 | Littleton, Colo. | Valor Christian High School/Oklahoma
Appeared in 23 games with 11 starts for Oklahoma from 2022-24...averaged 5.6 yards per rush, rushing 176 times for 977 yards and 11 touchdowns...started four games over nine appearances in 2024, rushing for 128 yards and one touchdown with eight catches for 28 yards...led Sooners with 67 rushing yards and touchdown in Armed Forces Bowl vs. Navy...earned honorable mention All-Big 12 accolades in 2023 after running for career-high 744 yards and nine touchdowns over 12 games with seven starts...ended season with five consecutive 100-yard rushing games, including career-high-tying 135 yards on 15 carries in Alamo Bowl vs. Arizona...also had 135 rushing yards in win vs. West Virginia...ran for 130 yards and career-best three touchdowns in win vs. TCU.
Added 94 yards on 14 catches as redshirt freshman...played two games and rushed for 105 yards on 17 carries as true freshman in 2022...Allstate AFCA Good Works Team member and Wuerffel Trophy semifinalist in 2024...consensus four-star prospect and No. 1 rated recruit in Colorado in 2022...ranked as top-10 running back in 2022 by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports...led Valor Christian to 2021 5A state championship game, rushing for 2,004 yards and 28 touchdowns in senior season...named Gatorade Colorado Player of the Year in 2020 and 2021.
Florida State's full 2025 signing class is below:
FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School/Previous Schools
Shamar Arnoux DB 6-2 192 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Carrollton HS (Ga.)
Jarvis Boatwright Jr. DB 6-1 191 Clearwater, Fla. Clearwater HS/Southern California
Jayvan Boggs WR 6-1 204 Cocoa, Fla. Cocoa HS
Tommy Castellanos QB 5-11 201 Waycross, Ga. Ware County HS/UCF/Boston College
Tyeland Coleman DL 6-4 301 Terry, Miss. Terry HS/Northwest Mississippi CC
Darryll Desir DL 6-5 261 Miami, Fla. Norland HS
Mandrell Desir DL 6-4 265 Miami, Fla. Norland HS
Deamontae Diggs DL 6-5 258 McKeesport, Pa. McKeesport Area HS/Youngstown State/Coastal Carolina
Markeston Douglas TE 6-5 270 Brownsville, Tenn. Haywood HS/FSU/Arizona State
Tae'Shaun Gelsey WR 6-4 235 Jacksonville, Fla. Riverside HS
Gunnar Hansen OL 6-5 330 Boca Raton, Fla. St. Thomas Aquinas HS/Vanderbilt
L A Jessie Harrold DL 6-5 247 Tampa, Fla. Gaither HS
Elijah Herring LB 6-2 235 Murfreesboro, Tenn. Riverdale HS/Tennessee/Memphis
Jayson Jenkins DL 6-6 270 Bordentown, N.J. Notre Dame HS/Tennessee
Jaylen King QB 6-3 210 Folkston, Ga. Charlton County HS/Gardner-Webb/ETSU
Ousmane Kromah RB 6-1 215 Leesburg, Ga. Lee County HS
Caleb LaVallee LB 6-1 228 Marietta, Ga. Whitefield Academy/North Carolina
Tylon Lee DL 6-4 277 Pace, Fla. Pace HS
Chase Loftin TE 6-6 223 Omaha, Neb. Millard South HS
Teriq Mallory WR 6-5 190 New Haven, Conn. Cheshire Academy
Ja'Elyne Matthews OL 6-6 340 Toms River, N.J. Toms River HS North
Deante McCray DL 6-4 274 Jacksonville, Fla. Sandalwood HS/Western Kentucky
Adrian Medley OL 6-5 305 Pensacola, Fla. Pensacola HS/UCF
Mario Nash Jr. OL 6-4 270 De Kalb, Miss. Kemper County HS
Luke Petitbon OL 6-2 303 Annapolis, Md. Gonzaga College HS/Wake Forest
Micah Pettus OL 6-7 355 Harvest, Ala. James Clemens HS/Ole Miss
Randy Pittman Jr. TE 6-2 237 Panama City, Fla. Mosley HS/UCF
Sean Poret OL 6-5 270 Atlanta, Ga. Riverwood HS
Ethan Pritchard LB 6-2 219 Sanford, Fla. Seminole HS
Max Redmon DB 6-1 196 West Palm Beach, Fla. Cardinal Newman HS
Brunno Reus P/K 6-0 190 Sarasota, Fla. Venice HS
Duce Robinson WR 6-6 222 Phoenix, Ariz. Pinnacle HS/Southern California
Gavin Sawchuk RB 5-11 205 Littleton, Colo. Valor Christian HS/Oklahoma
Kevin Sperry QB 6-1 212 Denton, Texas Guyer HS
Zae Thomas Jr. DB 6-2 190 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. American Heritage
Stefon Thompson LB 6-1 240 Long Island, N.Y. Vance HS/Syracuse/Nebraska
Squirrel White WR 5-10 170 Birmingham, Ala. Clay-Chalkville HS/Tennessee
James Williams DL 6-6 262 Kansas City, Mo. Park Hill South HS/Iowa Central CC/Nebraska
Jeremiah Wilson DB 5-10 185 Kissimmee, Fla. Osceola HS/Syracuse/Houston
Kevin Wynn DL 6-2 343 Greensboro, Ga. Greene County HS
