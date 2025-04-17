Former 5-star WR transferring from FSU football
The NCAA Transfer Portal is open as a 10-day spring window is underway from April 16-25. That could lead to some surprising departures around the country as schools and players look for their best options ahead of the 2025 season.
On Thursday morning, Florida State saw a fourth member of the roster announce plans to enter the portal. According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, junior wide receiver Hykeem Williams will be moving on from the Seminoles.
This is obviously unexpected as Williams was expected to battle for a starting job or rotational role this fall. He was recently knocked out for the remainder of spring practice due to a hand injury.
Williams was the first five-star prospect to sign with head coach Mike Norvell at Florida State. He had a ton of potential but never achieved his ceiling in garnet and gold due to injuries.
Last season, Williams appeared in nine games and made eight starts. He finished with 16 catches for 187 yards and a touchdown. Williams suffered a hamstring injury in fall camp that set him back at the beginning of the 2024 campaign. After that, he struggled to find his groove, especially with Florida State's revolving door at quarterback.
As a true freshman, Williams joined the Seminoles on a run to their first ACC Championship since 2014. He appeared in eight games, catching five passes for 80 yards and a touchdown. However, a midseason ankle injury kept Williams out of action for multiple games.
With the departure of Williams, Florida State is down to 12 wide receivers on its 2025 roster. The Seminoles will likely be active at the position in the portal with senior Squirrel White and junior Duce Robinson as the only proven options in the room.
Ten of FSU's remaining 12 pass-catchers are underclassmen. There's a lot to like about sophomore Lawayne McCoy, redshirt freshman Elijah Moore, and true freshman Jayvan Boggs but they are all early in their careers.
Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman
Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior
Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior
Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Redshirt Sophomore Jalen Brown
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
