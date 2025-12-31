Former All-ACC punt returner lines up visit to FSU football

Florida State will have to replace a significant amount of talent by utilizing the NCAA transfer portal this offseason.

Multiple starters have moved on from the Seminoles in search of a new home in the portal. One position where FSU hasn't taken a big hit yet is at wide receiver.

To this point, junior wide receiver Duce Robinson hasn't publicly announced a decision to return to Florida State or enter the 2026 NFL Draft. The coaching staff is working heavily to keep him for another year, along with retaining sophomore Lawayne McCoy and redshirt freshman Micahi Danzy.

If those three come back, wide receiver will be lower on the pecking order for the Seminoles. At the same time, outside of Robinson, McCoy, and Danzy, the projected returners at wide receiver have combined for one reception, and also include six incoming true freshmen.

FSU plans to host a veteran wide receiver with proven ability on special teams on the same day the transfer portal officially opens.

Virginia Tech WR Transfer Tucker Holloway Visiting FSU

Nov 18, 2023; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Tucker Holloway (11) runs the ball against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

According to his social media, Virginia Tech wide receiver transfer Tucker Holloway is expected to be in Tallahassee for an official visit on Friday, January 2.

Holloway spent the last four seasons at Virginia Tech, contributing as a reserve on offense and on special teams. He appeared in 22 games, catching 13 passes for 149 yards and adding one rush for 33 yards and a touchdown.

I will be at Florida State on January 2nd for my official visit! @Coach_Norvell @CoachT_HarrisJR @FSUCoachJP @ChuckCantor — Tucker Holloway (@TuckerHolloway1) December 30, 2025

During his true freshman season, Holloway averaged 21.1 yards per punt return, bringing one of those kicks back for a score. The following year, he was named third-team All-ACC after returning 20 punts for 258 yards, an average of 12.9 yards per return.

In 2022, Holloway returned seven punts for 188 yards and a touchdown in a 28-27 loss to Georgia Tech.

Holloway likely won't make a big impact on offense if he chooses Florida State. With that being said, returning punts has been an issue for the Seminoles for two consecutive years. If Holloway can fill that hole, it goes a long way in helping the program clean up its special teams miscues.

The 6-foot-2, 182-pound wide receiver is expected to have one season of eligibility remaining.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/16)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 12/21)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

