Former blue-chip OL transferring from FSU football after just one season

Florida State is expected to have multiple players move on from the program to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. That's just the reality of life following another failed season and with the Seminoles bringing in 32 prep/JUCO signees in #Tribe26.

There are a handful of positions across the roster where FSU could see attrition.

READ MORE: FSU football RBs coach leaving for Arkansas Razorbacks after six seasons

With that being said, a departure from a former blue-chip recruit is exactly what the Seminoles didn't want to see in early December.

True Freshman OL Mario Nash Jr. Transferring From Florida State

Mario Nash Jr./Twitter

On Tuesday afternoon, true freshman offensive line Mario Nash Jr. announced he was transferring from Florida State.

"I really appreciate FSU and the fan base for all the love and support," Nash Jr. wrote on social media.

Nash Jr. was one of Florida State's highest-ranked signees in the 2025 class. Originally committed to Mississippi State, he reopened his recruitment in October of last year and pledged to the Seminoles a short time later.

Despite former offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins being fired, Nash Jr. stuck with Florida State and signed with the program in December. He enrolled in January and went through offseason conditioning with the team.

I really appreciate FSU and the fan base for all the love and support. #Reset https://t.co/ynxElXKWn1 — Mario Nash Jr ⭐️ (@BigNash_77) December 9, 2025

Nash Jr. didn't see the field in Tallahassee in 2025, working with the scout team while earning a redshirt. However, he had a chance to compete for a significant role this offseason with the Seminoles graduating all five of their starters up front.

The Mississippi native has four seasons of eligibility remaining at the college level. He stands at 6-foot-4, 285 pounds and was ranked as the No. 28 IOL in the 2025 class.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

READ MORE: Eight FSU football standouts earn All-ACC honors

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News