Former Florida State Defensive End Transferring To FAMU
Florida State's roster is shifting this offseason, not only due to a 2-10 season in 2024 but also because the NCAA is limiting FBS teams to 105 players beginning in 2025-26. That means there will be more movement than ever over the next few months as transfers try to find new homes. It's like a game of musical chairs, only much more frantic due to the limited number of available landing spots.
On Tuesday, former Seminole walk-on defensive end Xavier Perkins announced he was continuing his college career in Tallahassee. Perkins plans to transfer to FAMU after two seasons in garnet and gold.
Perkins appeared in one game during each of the last two years. He saw three snaps against Southern Miss in 2023 and four snaps against Charleston Southern in 2024. Perkins didn't record any statistics during his stint at Florida State.
The Florida native joins a multitude of former Seminoles on FAMU's roster, coached by former FSU standout James Colzie III, who also had a stint as a graduate assistant with the program. The Rattlers went 7-5 in 2024 with familiar faces such as wide receiver Goldie Lawrence, offensive lineman Jalen Goss, tight end Koby Gross, defensive back Demorie Tate, and offensive lineman Christopher Williams donning orange and green.
READ MORE: Ex-Florida State Quarterback Continuing College Career At Mississippi State
The 6-foot-4, 237-pound defensive end is expected to have three seasons of eligibility remaining. In high school, Perkins totaled 63 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, three fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble in 30 appearances at Berkeley Prep.
Perkins is one of eight walk-ons from FSU's roster to enter the portal since the conclusion of the season, joining redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Grant, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Carson Pielock, redshirt sophomore defensive end Dante Anderson, redshirt senior defensive end Malakai Menzer, redshirt sophomore quarterback Dylan McNamara, true freshman tight end Nick Roebas-Bass, and redshirt freshman defensive back Jayden Bradford.
16 scholarship members of the roster have also moved on; redshirt senior wide receiver Deuce Spann, redshirt junior tight end Jackson West, redshirt junior defensive end Byron Turner Jr, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Tomiwa Durojaiye, senior defensive back Omarion Cooper, sophomore wide receiver Destyn Hill, redshirt freshman defensive end Lamont Green Jr., redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Julian Armella, junior tight end Brian Courtney, redshirt senior wide receiver Darion Williamson, redshirt sophomore tight end Jerrale Powers, redshirt freshman linebacker DeMarco Ward, true freshman quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, junior defensive end Marvin Jones Jr., redshirt junior defensive tackle Grady Kelly, and redshirt sophomore linebacker Shawn Murphy.
The Seminoles have three scholarship defensive ends eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Jaden Jones, redshirt junior Aaron Hester, and redshirt freshman DD Holmes.
FSU signed four-star LaJesse Harrold, four-star Tylon Lee, three-star Darryll Desir, and three-star Mandrell Desir during the Early Signing Period.
Florida State also recently landed a commitment from former Nebraska defensive end James Williams.
READ MORE: Florida State Linebacker Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State Lands Experienced Offensive Tackle Out Of SEC
• Promising Nebraska Defensive End Transferring To Florida State
• 'The Shadow of a Giant' ... FSU Coach Terrance Knighton Honored to Fill Odell Haggins' Shoes
• 'Hard Work and Dedication' ... FSU Safeties Coach Evan Cooper Shares Message For Success