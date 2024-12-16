Former Florida State Offensive Lineman Transferring To Third Program In Three Years
Former Florida State offensive lineman Thomas Shrader has found a new place to call home after announcing his intentions to transfer again after one season at Appalachian State. Shrader left the Seminoles in January of 2024 and played in 11 games for the Mountaineers this fall. On Monday, the 6-foot-5, 305-pound tackle announced via Twitter that he will be headed closer to home to spend his final season of eligibility at USF.
The Venice, FL native spent four seasons with the Seminoles before one at Appalachian State but will have one more year to play due to a redshirt and an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic. During his time at Florida State, Shrader appeared in 16 games working mostly on special teams and on the practice squad.
Injuries kept Shrader out of the starting lineup at FSU, and he took a total of 107 snaps on offense. Comparatively, he took 783 with the Mountaineers in 2024, according to PFF, so it appears that he has been able to get past some of his lingering issues and stay healthy.
USF is coming off of a 6-6 (4-4 AAC) season in 2024 under head coach Alex Golesh, and adding a bigger upperclassman up front could help bolster their record. Shrader will be joining former Florida State teammate offensive lineman Zane Herring in the AAC with the Bulls.
