Former Florida State Superstar Praised On 'Greatest True Freshman Season' List
The Florida State Seminoles, with a relatively short history, are one of the most prominent college football programs of all time. They've won three National Championships and hold the longest bowl streak in the FBS.
The Seminoles have established themselves as a top program and have been able to enjoy and celebrate many great players throughout different the eras of their history.
While many have had the opportunity to carve out incredible, impactful careers in Tallahassee, not many have been able to leave their mark like Marvin Jones. The superstar linebacker was a highly decorated Seminole and college football superstar before eventually enjoying a Hall of Fame NFL career.
Before his elite NFL career, Jones piled up accolades for Florida State and enjoyed one of the best seasons of all time from a true freshman. ESPN's Bill Connelly comprised the top 60 best seasons from a true freshman, with Jones landing at No. 27 on the list.
READ MORE: Former FSU Football Standout Accepts Invitation To Reese's Senior Bowl
"Before finishing his career with basically every accolade imaginable -- consensus All-American (twice), Lombardi and Butkus awards, etc. -- the Miami Northwestern grad and future College Football Hall of Famer was a standout 17-year-old, recording 21 tackles in a single game (!!) and 133 in the regular season and leading the Seminoles to a Blockbuster Bowl win over Penn State in his hometown," Connelly wrote.
Jones was selected No. 4 overall in the 1993 NFL Draft after an incredible career in Tallahassee, further proving the greatness he had in the garnet and gold.
After his son, Marvin Jones Jr., started his college football career with the Georgia Bulldogs, he transferred to Florida State as a legacy player. He was decent, though the program posted an abysmal 2-10 record, and he's now transferred to the Oklahoma Sooners.
READ MORE: Former FSU Staff Member Accepts Second FBS Job Since December
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason.
Follow NoleGameday on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Basketball Sets Program Record in Upset Victory Against Miami
• 13 Former Florida State Stars Advance To NFL Playoffs
• LA Chargers Safety, Former FSU Star Derwin James Earns AFC Defensive Player of the Month
• Florida State Among Programs Standing Out To Younger Brother Of Seminole Legend