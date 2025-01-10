Former FSU Staff Member Accepts Second FBS Job Since December
Each offseason, there are always a select few coaches who find themselves hopping through multiple jobs. One former member of Florida State's coaching staff has already been hired by two programs since December.
Earlier this month, it was announced that Charlotte would be hiring former FSU graduate assistant Tre' Bell as the program's next cornerbacks coach and defensive pass-game coordinator. Bell joins the 49ers after just accepting a position as the cornerbacks coach at UMass in December.
Bell will be a member of new Charlotte head coach Tim Albin's staff. The two coached against each other in 2022-23 when Albin was the head coach at Ohio and Bell was the cornerbacks coach at Akron. Bell developed three All-Mac performers with the Zips ((Tyson Durant, Darrian Lewis, and KJ Martin). The trio combined for five interceptions and 13 pass breakups in 2022 and three interceptions and 16 pass breakups in 2023.
Following his two years at Akron, Bell spent the 2024 season at West Virginia. He initially joined the Mountaineers as an assistant defensive backs coach but moved to the nickel/spear coach and pass game specialist for the fall. The program fired former head coach Neal Brown on December 1 after six seasons with the program.
During his lone year at Florida State in 2021, Bell worked under former defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson, who is now at Arkansas. The Seminole defensive backfield combined to record 13 interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown, and 29 pass deflections. Former star safety Jammie Robinson was named first-team All-ACC in 2021.
The New Jersey native is gearing up for his ninth year as a coach. Charlotte went 5-7 last fall and fired former head coach Bigg Poggi before the conclusion of the season. The 49ers ranked No. 74 in the country in passing yards allowed per game (222.8) and forced ten interceptions.
Bell has also worked at Eastern Kentucky (2018) and Mississippi State (2019-20). He was named to the Our Coaching Network '30 under 30' list in 2023, recognizing his prowess at a young age.
The New Jersey participated in the NFL's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship in 2022 and 2024, spending time with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2022) and Green Bay Packers (2024. The program's objective is to give coaches the opportunity to observe, participate, gain experience, and ultimately gain a full-time NFL coaching position.
