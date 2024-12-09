Former Florida State Tight End Enters NCAA Transfer Portal for the Second Time
The winds continue to blow in the wild west of the NCAA Transfer Portal Era as teams across the country look to purge and add to their rosters ahead of the 2025 season. Florida State already has 11 players in or expected to be in the portal after it opened up on Monday with likely more to come.
While Florida State's season is done and over with former FSU offensive coordinator and Arizona State's head coach Kenny Dillingham's is still in full effect after winning the Big 12 and now staring down the College Football Playoff.
Former FSU tight end Markeston Douglas joined the Sun Devils after the 2023 season as a transfer and, ahead of the first semi-final round of the CFP, has decided to enter his name into the portal again.
The Brownsville, TN native spent one season in Arizona after four years in Tallahassee, FL. During his time at FSU, he played in 30 games with 25 catches and four touchdowns but didn't find much production at ASU. He appeared in 13 games with one reception for three yards.
Douglas, a redshirt senior, has one season left of eligibility due to COVID-19 and redshirting in 2021.
Florida State players who are currently in the transfer portal include redshirt senior wide receiver Deuce Spann, redshirt junior tight end Jackson West, redshirt junior defensive end Byron Turner Jr, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Tomiwa Durojaiye, senior defensive back Omarion Cooper, redshirt sophomore linebacker Omar Graham Jr., sophomore wide receiver Destyn Hill, redshirt freshman defensive end Lamont Green Jr., redshirt sophomore offensive line Julian Armella, junior tight end Brian Courtney and redshirt senior wide receiver Darion Williamson have declared their intentions to move on.
