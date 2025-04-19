Former Florida State WR to visit three programs, including Deion Sanders and Colorado
Florida State received one of its most surprising departures of the offseason earlier this week. After signing with the Seminoles as a five-star prospect in 2022, junior wide receiver Hykeem Williams has elected to enter the NCAA Transfer.
The move marks the conclusion of a frustrating tenure in garnet and gold for Williams. Injuries limited his impact in both of his seasons with the program and a recent hand ailment forced him to the sidelines for the remainder of spring practice.
Williams still has a lot of potential and he's expected to be coveted by P4 programs in the portal. According to Noles247's Zach Blostein, Williams is already in the process of setting up visits.
READ MORE: FSU Football in contact with breakout wide receiver transfer
The Florida native will take trips to Colorado, Syracuse, and Pitt next week. Could he be the latest former Seminole to join the trend of teaming up with Deion Sanders in Boulder?
It's also interesting that two ACC schools are on the list. Intriguingly enough, ex-FSU wide receiver Deuce Spann transferred to Pittsburgh last winter. The Panthers are set to travel to Tallahassee on October 11. The Seminoles won't face the Orange in 2025.
Last season, Williams appeared in nine games and made eight starts. He finished with 16 catches for 187 yards and a touchdown. A hamstring injury prevented him from seeing action early on in the campaign.
In his first year with the Seminoles in 2023, Williams caught five passes for 80 yards and a touchdown in eight appearances. He was beginning to find his stride in the middle of the season but an ankle injury knocked him out until the ACC Championship. Williams was part of a wide receiver room that featured NFL Draft picks, Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson.
Wilson stands at 6-foot-2, 215-pounds and he's expected to have two seasons of eligibility remaining at the college level.
Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman
Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior
Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior
Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Redshirt Sophomore Jalen Brown
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
READ MORE: Former FSU player sends message after planning to enter transfer portal
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
- Tommy Castellanos tosses passes, Elijah Moore makes sideline catch in FSU Football's latest practice highlights