FSU football opens roster spot after tight end enters transfer portal

Florida State has a few players who are planning to enter the transfer portal when it officially opens on January 2, 2026. Two members of the roster moved on last week, and another pair have joined them in the early stages of December.

In this day and age of the sport, the roster limit at the FBS level has been set at 105 total players. That means it doesn't matter if it's a scholarship athlete or a walk-on who is transferring. An open spot is an open spot.

READ MORE: Early consequences emerge for FSU football after firing Patrick Surtain Sr.

The Seminoles need to create some space after signing 32 high school/JUCO prospects in their 2026 class. That number doesn't include the incoming transfers Florida State will pursue in a few weeks.

FSU Walk-On Tight End Luke Douglas Headed To Portal

Luke Douglas/IG

On Tuesday afternoon, redshirt freshman tight end Luke Douglas announced his plans to transfer. Douglas spent the last two seasons at Florida State, primarily contributing on the scout team and as a reserve. He redshirted in 2024. Douglas made appearances in the 77-3 victory against East Texas A&M and the 66-10 win over Kent State this year, but didn't record any stats.

Douglas joined the Seminoles as a walk-on in the 2024 class. A high school quarterback, he made the move to tight end once he got to the college level. Douglas's younger brother, Preston Douglas, is in his true freshman season at North Carolina State.

NEW: Florida State TE Luke Douglas plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports. https://t.co/twx2zKBxOG pic.twitter.com/pibdx1SpPi — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 9, 2025

A Florida native out of Jupiter High School, Douglas will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. He stands at 6-foot-5, 231-pounds.

Florida State's tight end room wasn't necessarily an area of concern this past season, but it wasn't a bright spot either. Senior Randy Pittman Jr., junior Landen Thomas, and redshirt freshman Chase Loftin are eligible to return. The Seminoles also signed four-star Xavier Tiller and three-star Corbyn Fordham in #Tribe26.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

READ MORE: Eight FSU football standouts earn All-ACC honors

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News