Former FSU football blue-chip signee transferring again, fourth move of his career

The NCAA Transfer Portal isn't quite open for business. The action will officially commence on January 2, 2026, but in the meantime, players can still publicize their intentions to find a new home.

By this point, hundreds of players are planning to transfer, and Florida State is evaluating early options.

This is also a time when former Seminoles are hitting the portal. One of the latest won't be returning to Tallahassee, but his journey has been interesting, to say the least.

Former FSU DB Sam McCall Transferring For Third Time

Nov 4, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris (9) catches the ball against Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Sam McCall (16) during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Earlier this month, ex-Florida State defensive back Sam McCall announced he was entering the portal for the third time.

McCall was at Georgia State for the last two years. In 2025, he appeared in seven games, totaling six tackles and one pass deflection. He only recorded one tackle in his lone outing in his first season with the Panthers.

The former blue-chip recruit was Florida State's top signee in the 2022 class. At the time, McCall stuck with the Seminoles despite Travis Hunter's shocking flip during the Early Signing Period.

A top-50 prospect and the No. 4 safety in the country, McCall was expected to make an immediate impact in Tallahassee. Instead, he failed to consistently garner playing time. The Seminoles moved McCall between safety and cornerback, and allowed him to return kickoffs, but the moves didn't work.

In eight appearances at Florida State, McCall totaled five tackles, one pass deflection, and a forced fumble. He returned eight kickoffs for 17.8 yards per return.

McCall is one of the bigger busts to come through the program since head coach Mike Norvell was hired in 2020.

Immediately following the season, McCall became the first player to depart from the Seminoles. He swiftly landed at Texas A&M under former FSU head coach Jimbo Fisher.

McCall appeared in 11 games and made a start for the Aggies in 2023. However, he only recorded six tackles and a pass deflection, leading to transfer for the second time in two seasons.

The Florida native will be looking for the fourth home of his college career this offseason. He's expected to have one season of eligibility remaining.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

