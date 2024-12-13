Former FSU Running Back Transfers to Rutgers, Third School In Last Four Years
Former Florida State running back CJ Campbell has transferred to Rutgers after announcing his intention to enter the portal in November. He most recently played for Florida Atlantic during the 2024 season. He was offered by FSU to return to the program but ultimately chose to take his talents to New Jersey.
This will be Campbell’s third school in the last four years. He was a part of the Seminoles’ 2021 high school recruiting class as a walk-on. He eventually broke into the rotation and was an important member of the locker room.
READ MORE: Former Florida State Quarterback To Visit SEC Program
The FAU Owls fired their head coach Tom Herman after going 6-16 with the program, prompting Campbell to leave Boca Raton.
During his time in Tallahassee, Campbell played in 16 games and amassed 181 yards on 25 carries with three touchdowns. In his redshirt freshman season in 2021, he was named FSU’s Offense Scout Team Player of the Year. In 2022, Campbell was expected to miss the season with a leg injury but made a remarkable recovery and played in FSU's final six games, rushing 18 times for 64 yards and two scores.
However, his career took off in South Florida as he played in all 12 games for the Owls. He recorded 844 yards on the ground on 165 attempts with 11 touchdowns. He also added 466 receiving yards on 40 catches and three TDs. He finished his time in Boca with 1310 scrimmage yards and 14 TDs in 12 games.
Campbell will look to improve upon his impressive stat line against the big boys of the Big Ten.
READ MORE: Florida State Legacy Wide Receiver Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• BREAKING: Boston College Quarterback Transfer Thomas Castellanos Commits To FSU
• Tony White Prepared To Build Top Defense At Florida State: 'I See A Lot Of Potential'
• Gus Malzahn Explains Why FSU: ‘This Is A Place Where You Can Win The Whole Thing'
• Former Florida State Quarterback Hired As Assistant Coach At UCF