FSU Specialists Ryan Fitzgerald and Alex Mastromanno Named First-Team All-Americans
Florida State redshirt senior punter Alex Mastromanno and redshirt senior kicker Ryan Fitzgerald were named AFCA first-team All-Americans on Friday. They are the first punter and kicker teammates to earn first-team All-America honors in the same season by the AFCA.
Mastromanno was a finalist for the Ray Guy Award and was also named a Walter Camp first-team All-American. The Melbourne, Australia, native led the country and set an ACC record with 49.3 yards per punt. He also led the nation with 30 punts of at least 50 yards.
FSU’s career record holder for punts, punting average and total punting yards, Mastromanno ranked second in the nation with an average of 45.6 net yards per punt. He added 17 punts downed inside the 20-yard line, 18 fair catches, a long of 65 and just two touchbacks.
Mastromanno is Florida State’s third first-team All-American punter, joining Shawn Powell in 2011 and Rohn Stark in 1980 and 1981. With 252 punts for 11,304 yards, Mastromanno topped Stark’s previous school records (244, 10,418). Mastromanno’s 44.9 career average broke Powell’s previous record of 44.2.
In 2023, Mastromanno became FSU’s first finalist for the Ray Guy Award and was a second-team All-American.
Fitzgerald, from Coolidge, Georgia, was a finalist for the Lou Groza Award as the nation’s top kicker. He was 13-for-13 on field goals in 2024, including 5-for-5 from at least 50 yards. Fitzgerald’s five 50-yard field goals are the most in a season in school history and he accounted for the second-, third- and seventh-longest field goals in Florida State history.
Fitzgerald and Roberto Aguayo are the only players in program history to make their first 13 field goal attempts in a season. Aguayo was FSU’s last first-team All-American kicker, earning the honor each year from 2013-15.
In the season opener against Georgia Tech, Fitzgerald made field goals of 52 and 59 yards in the first half, the second player in program history with multiple 50-yarders in a half. His 59-yard field goal is the second-longest in program history, third-longest in ACC history and the longest ever in a conference game.
Fitzgerald’s 56-yard field goal against the Tar Heels matched Florida State’s longest in the 75-year history of Doak Campbell Stadium.
At Duke, Fitzgerald was 3-for-3 on field goal attempts, including a 53-yarder. His three field goals made tied a career high. Fitzgerald was also perfect on all 14 of his extra point attempts.
