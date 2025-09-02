Former FSU star Azareye’h Thomas has fun with Jets teammate after Alabama's loss
The Alabama Crimson Tide were favored to defeat the Florida State Seminoles by over two touchdowns last weekend. This is a result Vegas and the majority of the country didn't see coming as the Seminoles played the spoiler to kick off Kalen DeBoer's second season in Tuscaloosa.
Florida State was the more physical and assertive team for most of the afternoon. All anyone in Doak Campbell Stadium could do was celebrate as the clock ticked down on the Seminoles' 31-17.
There were plenty of bets on the game but also some friendly wagers. It appears former FSU standout and New York Jets rookie cornerback Azareye'h Thomas got the last laugh on his teammate Malachi Moore.
Azareye'h Thomas Trolls Jets' Teammate After FSU Takes Down Alabama
On Monday, Thomas showed the whole world as Moore got to eat some crow. Moore, who played at Alabama from 2020-24, was spotted wearing one of Thomas' Florida State jackets from his time with the program.
Thomas made it clear to Moore that he was filming, who then responded with a crafty hand gesture that most can decipher.
It's only right for the winning side to do a little bit of talking.
Moore is also a rookie with the Jets after being drafted in the fourth round back in April. He won a national championship at Alabama during his first season with the program.
Over his five years with the Crimson Tide, Moore amassed 214 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, including one he brought back for a touchdown, 25 pass deflections, and seven interceptions.
Thomas signed with Florida State as a four-star prospect in the 2022 class. He won an ACC Championship with the Seminoles in 2023. Thomas became a full-time starter for the program last season and had a career year.
In three years in garnet and gold. Thomas totaled 95 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, 15 pass deflections, and two interceptions.
The Jets selected Thomas in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Thomas and Moore will open up their professional careers this weekend as New York hosts Pittsburgh at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 7.
