Former FSU football starter signs with Cleveland Browns
Former Florida State offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers has been picked up by the Cleveland Browns. He was snagged from the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad.
Earlier this year, Byers was cut by the Cardinals but found his way on to the practice squad where had been stationed since.
The Browns said the following regarding Byers' introduction to Cleveland:
"Byers (6-4, 320) is in his rookie season out of Florida State. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Arizona Cardinals and spent time on their practice squad. He will wear No. 63," the team stated.
Byers was an importance piece during the Seminoles' ACC championship run in 2023. His collegiate career began at UTEP, however, where he played in 33 contests.
How Much Experience Did Jeremiah Byers Gain In College?
In '23 and '24, Byers played in 23 games for the Seminoles.
As NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis reported last December, Byers started in eight of his nine appearances in 2024, missing three games due to injury. He started at right tackle during all 14 of his appearances in 2023 and was a member of the ACC Championship team.
With the Seminoles and the Miners in total, Byers played in 56 games during his college career, with 52 starts. He was on the field for over 3,000 snaps and has a wealth of experience.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals *injured reserve
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
OL Jeremiah Byers - Cleveland Browns
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers
S Jammie Robinson - Detroit Lions
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Kevin Knowles - Kansas City Chiefs
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs *injured reserve
OL Bobby Hart - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
QB DJ Uiagalelei - Los Angeles Chargers *practice squad
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams *injured reserve
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *practice squad
RB Jashaun Corbin - New England Patriots *injured reserve
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
DL Fabien Lovett *practice squad
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants *injured reserve
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles *injured reserve
DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Pittsburgh Steelers *practice squad
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
DL DeMarcus Walker - Washington Commanders *practice squad
