Former FSU football starter signs with Cleveland Browns

Former Florida State offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers has been picked up by the Cleveland Browns. He was snagged from the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad.

Earlier this year, Byers was cut by the Cardinals but found his way on to the practice squad where had been stationed since.

The Browns said the following regarding Byers' introduction to Cleveland:

"Byers (6-4, 320) is in his rookie season out of Florida State. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Arizona Cardinals and spent time on their practice squad. He will wear No. 63," the team stated.

Byers was an importance piece during the Seminoles' ACC championship run in 2023. His collegiate career began at UTEP, however, where he played in 33 contests.

How Much Experience Did Jeremiah Byers Gain In College?

Florida State Seminoles offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers (63) celebrates a first down. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Miami Hurricanes 27-20 on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

In '23 and '24, Byers played in 23 games for the Seminoles.

As NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis reported last December, Byers started in eight of his nine appearances in 2024, missing three games due to injury. He started at right tackle during all 14 of his appearances in 2023 and was a member of the ACC Championship team.

With the Seminoles and the Miners in total, Byers played in 56 games during his college career, with 52 starts. He was on the field for over 3,000 snaps and has a wealth of experience.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals *injured reserve

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

OL Jeremiah Byers - Cleveland Browns

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers

S Jammie Robinson - Detroit Lions

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DB Kevin Knowles - Kansas City Chiefs

DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs *injured reserve

OL Bobby Hart - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

QB DJ Uiagalelei - Los Angeles Chargers *practice squad

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams *injured reserve

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *practice squad

RB Jashaun Corbin - New England Patriots *injured reserve

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

DL Fabien Lovett *practice squad

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants *injured reserve

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles *injured reserve

DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Pittsburgh Steelers *practice squad

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

DL DeMarcus Walker - Washington Commanders *practice squad

