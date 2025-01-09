Former FSU Football Tight End Transferring To D2 Program
Another former member of Florida State's roster has found a new home through the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Former FSU walk-on tight end Nick Roebas-Bass announced he was moving on from the Seminoles in December. Recently, Roebas-Bass found his next landing spot at Lenior-Rhyne University, a member of the NCAA Division II. The program is located in North Carolina and the Bears went 10-3 last season, qualifying for the playoffs.
Roebas-Bass spent one season in Tallahassee, working with the scout team while redshirting. He did not make an appearance during his time with the Seminoles. Roebas-Bass spent a post-graduate season at Fork Union Military Academy prior to walking on at Florida State.
READ MORE: Alabama Will Have A New Starting QB When Crimson Tide Travel To Florida State In 2025
The Florida native stands at 6-foot-5, 207 pounds and is expected to have four seasons of eligibility remaining.
Roebas-Bass is one of eight walk-ons to depart from the program this offseason alongside redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Grant, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Carson Pielock, redshirt sophomore defensive end Dante Anderson, redshirt senior defensive end Malakai Menzer, redshirt freshman defensive end Xaver Perkins, redshirt sophomore quarterback Dylan McNamara, and redshirt freshman defensive back Jayden Bradford.
Florida State has two scholarship tight ends eligible to return to the roster in 2025; sophomore Landen Thomas, and sophomore Amaree Williams.
The Seminoles signed four-star Chase Loftin during the Early Signing Period. FSU also recently landed a commitment from Arizona State tight end transfer Markeston Douglas and UCF tight end transfer Randy Pittman.
READ MORE: Former FSU Football Standout Accepts Invitation To Reese's Senior Bowl
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State Adds FCS Quarterbacks Coach To Off-Field Staff
• Florida State Lands Explosive Tennessee Wide Receiver Transfer Squirrel White
• Florida State Secures Veteran Memphis Linebacker Transfer Elijah Herring
• Former FSU Defensive End, Seminole Legacy Transferring To Third School In Three Years