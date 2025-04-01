Nole Gameday

Former FSU Football walk-on DB enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The former Seminole has officially hit the portal.

Dustin Lewis

Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Florida State Seminoles helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Florida State Seminoles helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Florida State has undergone a roster overhaul this offseason after going 2-10 last fall. The changes have been expedited with college football changing in a major way as FBS programs will be allowed to field 105 total players beginning in 2025-26.

The Seminoles were well over that number for the last few years and they brought in more than 40 newcomers. That means the program had to move on from some players, including a couple who played on the 2023 ACC Championship team.

Redshirt junior defensive back Harold Stubbs IV was not listed on Florida State's roster when the Seminoles made an update for the 2025 season. He was among six walk-ons that the program chose not to bring back following last year.

On Monday, Stubbs IV offically appeared in the NCAA Transfer Portal. He's expected to have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Stubbs IV didn't see action this past season while recovering from an injury. He spent most of his time contributing on the scout team and seemed to be a positive figure in the locker room. Stubbs IV appeared in two games in 2023 as Florida State won its first ACC Championship in nine years.

The Florida native joined the Seminoles as a walk-on out of Oakleaf High School in 2022. He made his college debut that season against Louisiana. Stubbs IV wasn't credited with any statistics while playing in garnet and gold.

Florida State recruited his younger brother, four-star defensive back Hylton Stubbs. The younger Stubbs ultimately signed with the Florida Gators in December.

The Seminoles elected not to add any defensive backs during the winter portal cycle. With injuries ti Shyheim Brown, Conrad Hussey, and Edwin Joseph, it'll be worth watching to see if Florida State changes its tune when the portal opens in a few weeks.

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas

True Freshman Shamar Arnoux

True Freshman Max Redmon

True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.

