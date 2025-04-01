Former FSU Football walk-on DB enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Florida State has undergone a roster overhaul this offseason after going 2-10 last fall. The changes have been expedited with college football changing in a major way as FBS programs will be allowed to field 105 total players beginning in 2025-26.
The Seminoles were well over that number for the last few years and they brought in more than 40 newcomers. That means the program had to move on from some players, including a couple who played on the 2023 ACC Championship team.
Redshirt junior defensive back Harold Stubbs IV was not listed on Florida State's roster when the Seminoles made an update for the 2025 season. He was among six walk-ons that the program chose not to bring back following last year.
READ MORE: Promising FSU Basketball freshman entering transfer portal
On Monday, Stubbs IV offically appeared in the NCAA Transfer Portal. He's expected to have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Stubbs IV didn't see action this past season while recovering from an injury. He spent most of his time contributing on the scout team and seemed to be a positive figure in the locker room. Stubbs IV appeared in two games in 2023 as Florida State won its first ACC Championship in nine years.
The Florida native joined the Seminoles as a walk-on out of Oakleaf High School in 2022. He made his college debut that season against Louisiana. Stubbs IV wasn't credited with any statistics while playing in garnet and gold.
Florida State recruited his younger brother, four-star defensive back Hylton Stubbs. The younger Stubbs ultimately signed with the Florida Gators in December.
The Seminoles elected not to add any defensive backs during the winter portal cycle. With injuries ti Shyheim Brown, Conrad Hussey, and Edwin Joseph, it'll be worth watching to see if Florida State changes its tune when the portal opens in a few weeks.
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
READ MORE: FSU Basketball lands high-level wing in transfer portal
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok