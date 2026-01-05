Former Texas star RB Tre Wisner commits to FSU football

Florida State's running back room has gone through a makeover in the early stages of the offseason.

Last month, longtime position coach David Johnson departed for a new job at Arkansas, leading the Seminoles to bring in Kam Martin from Tulsa as his replacement.

There have been a decent number of losses as well, with Roydell Williams and Caziah Holmes graduating, along with Gavin Sawchuk, Jaylin Lucas, and Kam Davis entering the transfer portal.

The Seminoles are bringing in a veteran running back from the SEC to fortify the room, even with Ousmane Kromah and Samuel Singleton Jr. still on the roster.

Florida State Lands Texas RB Transfer Tre Wisner

On Monday, Texas junior running back transfer Tre Wisner announced his commitment to Florida State while he was still in Tallahassee for his visit to campus. He's rated as the No. 3 running back in the portal, per 247Sports.

Wisner led the Longhorns in rushing in 2025 despite only playing in nine games. He accumulated 131 carries for 597 yards and three touchdowns while catching 22 passes for 146 yards and another score.

In 2024, Wisner had a breakout season, earning third-team All-SEC honors. He rushed a career-high 226 times for 1,064 yards and five touchdowns. Wisner added 44 receptions for 311 yards and another score.

Wisner has played in 38 games over the last three years, finishing as Texas' top-rusher in two consecutive seasons.

The 6-foot-0, 194-pound running back joins the Seminoles with one season of eligibility remaining.

Wisner joins a running back unit that includes Kromah, Singleton Jr., and incoming four-star freshman Amari Thomas. It'll be interesting to see how Martin works with the room, considering he's produced a 1,000+ yard rusher in four straight seasons.

Who Has Florida State Landed In The Transfer Portal?

DB Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

RB Tre Wisner, Junior (Announced 1/5)

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/2)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

LB Ashton Bracewell, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

DE Amaree Williams, Sophomore (Announced 1/5)

DL Mandrell Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

DL Darryll Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

