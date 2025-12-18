Former top-100 QB with ties to FSU plans to enter transfer portal

Florida State's 2024 recruiting class was supposed to make a major impact in Tallahassee. The Seminoles signed 23 prep prospects, including 14 blue-chip recruits, landing the No. 11 haul in the country.

Two years later, ten of those players have transferred from Florida State, including the top signee in the class. #Tribe24 has only produced 26 starts (from five different players), with the majority of those coming from sophomore wide receivers Micahi Danzy and Lawayne McCoy this past season.

READ MORE: Quarterback with ties to FSU football hitting transfer portal

A point of optimism is now another failure on a long list for the Seminoles.

The top signee to land at Florida State is back in the portal for the second time in a year.

Former Seminole QB Luke Kromenhoek Transferring Once Again

Nov 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Luke Kromenhoek (14) warms up before a game against the North Carolina Tarheels at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images | Robert Myers-Imagn Images

On Thursday, former Florida State quarterback Luke Kromenhoek announced he was entering the portal after one season at Mississippi State. This is the second time he's transferred since December of 2024.

In 2025, Kromenhoek failed to earn consistent playing time with the Bulldogs. He served as the third-string quarterback behind sixth-year senior Blake Shapen and true freshman Kamario Taylor.

Kromenhoek played in just two games, completing 2/4 passes for 20 yards, and rushing four times for 24 yards and a touchdown.

NEW: Mississippi State QB Luke Kromenhoek plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @Hayesfawcett3 reports.



Kromenhoek is a former Florida State transfer. https://t.co/Oh3o5rL9VD pic.twitter.com/l9ZyvBVg0j — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 18, 2025

The Georgia native signed with Florida State as a top-100 prospect in 2024. He was a top-5 quarterback in his class. Kromenhoek was expected to redshirt in his first season with the Seminoles.

However, the acquisition of DJ Uiagalelei was a bust, leading FSU to turn to Kromenhoek and redshirt sophomore Brock Glenn, who essentially split playing time after the first four games. Kromenhoek appeared in six games and made two starts, completing 44/84 passes for 502 yards with three touchdowns to two interceptions. He rushed 63 times for 113 yards.

Florida State elected to pursue another transfer quarterback following the 2024 season, leading Kromenhoek, who wanted a massive financial commitment, to transfer.

The move was disappointing for the Seminoles as the program identified Kromenhoek over a year before he started a game at the high school level. Quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz offered Kromenhoek after watching him throw at a summer camp.

Florida State got in early as Kromenhoek developed into a national recruit. That longtime relationship helped the Seminoles sign him despite pushes from programs such as Georgia and Penn State.

Either way, a reunion in Tallahassee is unlikely. Tokarz was hired by Buffalo, and the Seminoles have moved on from the situation.

The 6-foot-4, 208-pound quarterback will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

READ MORE: FSU football bracing for departure of key starter to transfer portal

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State NewsEmpty heading