FSU’s Amaree Williams delivers performance for the record books
A record-setting Week 2 of college football saw huge blowout losses, a few upsets, and continued to set the tone of what to expect in 2025. For the Florida State Seminoles, the bar couldn't be higher after a top 10 takedown of Alabama and a 77-3 decimation of East Texas A&M to follow.
To speak on FSU record holders is no light subject; Florida State football has built one of the most decorated résumés in college athletics. The Seminoles own the longest streak of consecutive Top 5 finishes in history (14 years) and set the NCAA mark for consecutive bowl appearances with 36.
They also hold the record for the ACC’s longest winning streak at 29 games and became the first program to ever go “wire-to-wire” as the nation’s No. 1 team from preseason through postseason. Along the way, FSU has claimed three national championships, produced three Heisman Trophy winners, and sent a long list of players on to successful NFL careers.
As fans filed out of the stadium after Florida State’s blowout win over the Lions, the voices of sophomore Amaree Williams’ family carried outside the Moore Athletic Center. It was a humble happiness marked by quiet murmurs of “history” and “pride.”
Amaree Williams Makes History
The 6'4'', 236-pound dual-way player had etched his own name in the record books. Williams didn’t just make plays; he made history. By becoming the first player in Florida State’s storied program to record both a sack and a touchdown in the same game, he gave his family reason to cheer and the Seminoles another chapter to add to their legacy.
"I went up to coach Knighton and coach White, and I was like, 'Put me in. I'm ready,'" Williams said about the game. "This is my time. (The sack and touchdown), That was in the back of my mind because I had done my research. I knew nobody had done it."
Williams Has the Potential To Become A Two-Way Standout
Williams plays both tight and defensive end for the Seminoles, a role he took on during the offseason to utilize his big frame and skillset. The North Palm Beach, Florida native has 35 receiving yards and a score to go along with his sack throughout two games this season.
There is a different vibe in Tallahassee, one that runs through both the coaches and players. Last season’s struggles may have stalled the atmosphere head coach Mike Norvell was building, but with an undefeated start, the smiles have returned, and the pride is once again on full display.
For Williams, it was a night that turned potential into history. For Florida State, it was another sign that the program’s past glory and present momentum are beginning to meet in the same place.
Williams' full interview can be seen below.
