Florida State star DB Earl Little Jr. announces partnership with Popeyes

Little Jr. and Seminole fans could benefit from his latest NIL deal.

Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Earl Little Jr. (0) looks on against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Earl Little Jr. (0) looks on against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Florida State's defensive effort under new coordinator Tony White has been a revelation for fans through the first two games of the 2025 season. The Seminoles are playing with a renewed level of physicality and are flying to the ball.

It's possible the coaching changes haven't positively impacted any player on the roster more than redshirt junior safety Earl Little Jr. After contributing as a reserve during his first year in Tallahassee, Little Jr. has jumped into the starting lineup while taking on a crucial leadership role for the program.

That's been evident early this season as Little Jr. put together a career-best performance in the victory over his former team, Alabama, and followed that up with an interception as Florida State took down East Texas A&M, 77-3. He's totaled 11 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, and one pass deflection in two games.

Little Jr.'s rise has him ascending on the national radar. His latest NIL partnership could provide a win for the physical defender and Seminole fans in the process.

FSU DB Earl Little Jr. Partners With Popeyes

Earl Little Jr.
Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Earl Little Jr. (0) reacts after a play against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, Little Jr. announced he was officially partnering with Popeyes.

The company is highlighting ten college football players across the country who rose from backups in 2024 to starters in 2025 through relentless hustle and drive. That perfectly embodies Little Jr.'s journey.

Other names included in the partnership include LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr., Ohio State running back James Peoples, and Clemson running back David Eziomume.

Fans can use code: Little12 in an effort to support Little Jr. while also landing 12 wings for $12. The code will work on the Popeyes website or app from September 9 through November 8.

It'll be important for Florida State fans to rally behind Little Jr. to earn a tasty reward.

The player who garners the most code redemptions will score big at the end of the season with a fully catered tailgate celebration for their fans during rivalry week, bringing Better Wings straight to campus.

Wins and wings, brought to you by Earl Little Jr. Who can ask for anything more?

*Portions of article per release from United Entertainment Group

