FSU Football's Ashton Daniels Sets Program Record Against Virginia

The Florida State Seminoles are putting together a shocking result in Tallahassee. With the fourth quarter well underway, the Seminoles have built a massive advantage against the Virginia Cavaliers. scoring 31 consecutive points over the second and third quarters.

A strong effort on defense flipped the momentum over to Florida State's side in the first half. However, it's hard to overlook the performance of fifth-year senior quarterback Ashton Daniels.

READ MORE: FSU Football Depth Chart: What To Know Ahead Of Virginia Cavaliers

Though there's still time left to play, Daniels has accounted for all four of the Seminoles' touchdowns. In the process, he's written his name into the Florida State record books.

FSU's Ashton Daniels Sets Program Record For Rushing TDs By QB In One Game

Sep 26, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) looks to pass during the second half against the Central Arkansas Bears at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the third quarter ticked down, Daniels exploded down the sideline for an 81-yard touchdown. The score was his fourth on the ground against Virginia, setting a new program record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a single game.

Daniels surpassed the previous mark that was set by Kelly Lowrey in 1983.

He also tied the Florida State record for rushing touchdowns in one game, tying some of the great names in Seminole history like Greg Allen, Dalvin Cook, Cam Akers, and Antone Smith.

He gone 🌬️



Ash's 4 rush TD set a record for an FSU QB and tie the FSU and Doak Campbell Stadium records#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/yO3WIOPWNo — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 3, 2026

Daniels scored twice in the second quarter, and added two more scores in the third quarter. In the first four games of the season, he only totaled three rushing touchdowns.

The performance has simply been a shocker. Florida State is rolling through Virginia, and Daniels looks as comfortable as ever.

During the first three quarters and change, Daniels has completed 12/19 passes for 183 yards and an interception. He's rushed 16 times for 135 yards and four touchdowns.

Florida State leads 31-7.

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