FSU’s CFB 26 roster update features new additions but key players missing stand out
EA Sports released the current edition of its popular College Football 26 video game series back in July.
On launch day, more than 60 members of Florida State's 2025 roster were included in the virtual world. The game also got a lot of the little details right as Doak Campbell Stadium is fully updated, along with the War Chant and other popular renditions from the Marching Chiefs playing from down to down.
However, there were some key members from the team missing, including standout true freshman running back Ousmane Kromah and sophomore tight end Landen Thomas.
READ MORE: Florida State defender earns Mike Norvell’s praise in comeback from injury
College Football 26 received its first roster update on Thursday and that paved the way for eight new additions for Florida State in the game.
Eight More Seminoles Added To CFB 26
The Seminoles will get some much-needed reinforcements on the virtual gridiron with eight real-life players being added to the roster. The ones that stand out the most are true freshman running back Ousmane Kromah (79 overall), redshirt sophomore running back Samuel Singleton Jr. (80 overall), and sophomore tight end Landen Thomas (80 overall).
Singleton Jr. and Thomas weren't in the game last season. They'll instantly be featured by gamers on offense. Singleton Jr. will also be useful on special teams as he's an All-American returner and brings 91 speed and 93 acceleration to the table.
Kromah is someone Florida State fans have been waiting on. He's the second-lowest-ranked running back on the roster but will quickly rise up if he shows his talent on game days. Kromah only has an 89 speed. However, he sports 92 acceleration, 91 agility, and a 91 change of direction rating that is the top mark among the backfield and tied for fourth-best of any Seminole.
— RS So. Samuel Singleton Jr. (80 overall)
— Fr. RB Ousmane Kromah (79 overall)
— So. TE Landen Thomas (80 overall)
— Fr. OL Chastan Brow (74 overall)
— Fr. OL Sandman Thompson (69 overall)
— Fr. DL Darryll Desir (70 overall)
— Fr. DL Mandrell Desir (68 overall)
— Fr. DB Shamar Arnoux (69 overall)
A Few Key Names Are Still Missing
Florida State still isn't at full strength in College Football 26. A couple of big names are still missing, mainly redshirt freshmen wide receivers, Micahi Danzy and Elijah Moore.
Danzy would arguably be the fastest player on the roster after setting the ACC record for the 400-meter on the track. Moore brings plenty of size and contested catch ability to the table. Same with Mallory.
Maybe more Seminoles will make an appearance in the game as the season goes on. It would certainly make things easier from a roster building perspective to have the younger players waiting in the wings.
— RS Fr. WR Elijah Moore
— RS Fr. WR Micahi Danzy
— Fr. WR Teriq Mallory
— RS Fr. DL Jamorie Flagg
— RS Fr. DB Ricky Knight III
— RS Fr. DB Jamari Howard
— Fr. DB Antonio Cromartie Jr.
READ MORE: Florida State athlete to get rare two-way opportunity in fall camp
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok