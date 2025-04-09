FSU Football defender sends strong message to recruits
Florida State is already one-third of the way through its slate of 15 spring practices. The Seminoles will be winding down with five more sessions over the next ten days.
It's been a crucial period for the program with major changes coming behind the additions of offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and defensive coordinator Tony White. The defense is expected to look vastly different in 2025 with a transition to a 3-3-5 multiple scheme.
Through the first ten practices, one of the standouts on defense has been redshirt junior safety Earl Little Jr. After an up-and-down campaign in his first season in Tallahassee, Little Jr. seems to be rising to the occasion as one of the older players in a defensive backfield that is filled with youth.
Little Jr. had a pick-six in Florida State's first scrimmage and earned high remarks from White. Head coach Mike Norvell has also offered the talented defender constant praise this spring.
Now, Little Jr. is returning the favor as he sent out a message on social media that he wants potential recruits to listen to.
"If you a DB come here," Little Jr. wrote on Instagram.
The praise comes as no surprise as Little Jr. played under FSU defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. at American Heritage before reuniting with him in Tallahassee. Safeties coach Evan Cooper also joined the room after following White over from Nebraska.
Little Jr. is a projected starter on Florida State's defense as the spring nears its end. He'll be a key piece in a safety room that also sports faces such as redshirt senior Shyheim Brown, redshirt junior Ashlynd Barker, junior Conrad Hussey, junior Donny Hiebert, redshirt sophomore Edwin Joseph, and redshirt sophomore KJ Kirkland.
The Florida native appeared in all 12 games last season, converting from nickel to safety midway through the campaign. He totaled 15 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack while being named the special teams newcomer of the year. He recorded a career-high six tackles against Miami.
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
