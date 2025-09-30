FSU’s Duce Robinson embraces stage ahead of Miami rivalry showdown
Florida State vs. Miami never needs extra fuel, but Duce Robinson added to the fire on Tuesday. The Seminoles’ wide receiver didn’t hold back when asked about the rivalry, calling it one of the reasons he chose to come to Tallahassee.
“This is why you come to Florida State,” Robinson said to the media about facing Miami.
Duce Robinson Remembers Hearing the Rivalry’s Legends as a Kid
Long before he suited up for Florida State, Duce Robinson already knew what the Miami rivalry meant. He grew up hearing stories from his dad’s playing days and the legendary names that defined the series. Robinson’s father, Dominic, was a two-sport athlete at FSU in the early 2000s, playing both defensive back and wide receiver under head coach Bobby Bowden.
Robinson's memories of the game highlight the tradition that has long made this matchup one of college football’s defining rivalries.
"Being in awe about all of the legendary players that played in these games throughout the years. During my dad's time at Florida State. He was playing with Anquan Boldin," Robinson said. "But then, Miami had guys like Sean Taylor and Frank Gore. Like you hear about all these names. As a kid, you're hearing about all these legendary players, all of whom my dad had played in this game."
For Robinson, It Starts With the Energy in the Stands
Robinson is coming off his second 100-plus receiving yard game, totaling 147 yards and a score on nine receptions against Virginia. Robinson didn’t hesitate when asked about what makes Florida State–Miami different. For him, it comes down to the people in the stands.
“I’ve never met a fan base, or two fan bases, as passionate about a singular game as this one. So, I’m really excited to be able to go out there on Saturday and just experience that passion.”
Robinson’s words echo what generations of players have felt heading into this rivalry. The stage is set once again, and Florida State will count on his playmaking when Miami arrives in Tallahassee on Saturday.
