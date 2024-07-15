FSU Football Fall Camp Preview: Quarterbacks
Since Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell came to Tallahassee in late 2019, the Seminoles and its faithful have gone through some exhaustive roster changes, recruiting highs and lows, and a looming legal battle with the ACC that has captivated many FSU fans daily. Despite all these headlines, despite all the Shakespearian political drama, despite rumblings of ESPN and Fox Sports contracts, the fact of the matter is: Florida State has returned and acquired a lot of talent but has naturally obtained a fair amount of question marks alongside it heading into fall camp.
The biggest question mark for the ’Noles comes from the most important position in all of sports: The quarterback position.
NoleGameday will be breaking down each position group on the roster to provide an inside look at how things could turn out with the season swiftly approaching. The focus turns to a quarterback room that will be replacing one of the most legendary players to ever wear garnet and gold.
Other Fall Camp Previews:
At the Surface
— DJ Uiagalelei, Redshirt Senior
With the addition of former Clemson and Oregon State QB DJ Uiagalelei, Mike Norvell has given the keys to the kingdom to a player who has shown inconsistencies in the past. There’s no way around it. However, entering his fifth year with the program, Norvell has proven he can get the most out of players who have elected to use the transfer portal to their advantage (See: Jammie Robinson, Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Keon Coleman, Trey Benson, Jordan Travis, Johnny Wilson, Jaheim Bell, Tatum Bethune, etc).
NoleGameday saw it during spring ball. Uiagalelei can air it out. He’s confident in his decision-making. He’s not afraid to make a mistake. He can scramble. He can run between the tackles. He can lower his shoulder. He has the frame, the athletic ability, and the experience to lead a major Division I program to new heights.
With all that being said, this is (kind of) a first for Norvell at the quarterback position. Florida State fans saw Norvell bring an experienced McKenzie Milton to the squad in 2021. A severe knee injury and shared reps with Jordan Travis naturally set him back, though.
Therefore, with a clean bill of health, a spring season under his belt, and an upcoming fall camp to make inroads, DJ Uiagalelei should be set up for a great season. With the pieces around him on both sides of the ball, he is the man who needs to make it happen for the Seminoles to have a good season. It is a task he should be well prepared for.
— Brock Glenn, Redshirt Freshman
Forever known as the third-string, true freshman who led the Seminoles to an ACC Championship victory against a top-15 Louisville squad. Yes, he went 8-21 for 55 yards. However, he showed composure and toughness and composure as he took four sacks but did not fumble the ball. Glenn is the most tenured QB (in terms of playing time in garnet and gold) on the roster. He’s appeared capable of making great throws such as the bomb to Kentron Poitier against Georgia in the Orange Bowl, and looked comfortable throughout the spring, especially in his decision-making with his arm and his legs. Despite withstanding “minor injuries” during the spring season, Brock Glenn could be the future of the program if he keeps developing the way the coaching staff expects him to.
— Luke Kromenhoek, Freshman
A four-star prospect and the top QB recruit of the 2024 class for Florida State, Luke Kromenhoek was a fine addition to the roster as the Seminoles lost Jordan Travis and Tate Rodemaker to the NFL Draft and the transfer portal, respectively. Kromenhoek has displayed the ability to sling the pigskin across the yard. Listed at 6’4”, 201 pounds, the true freshman has a history of winning as he led Benedictine (Savannah) to a state championship his junior year and a 13-1 record his senior season, compiling a 26-3 record his final two high school campaigns. Kromenhoek could turn into something special.
– Trever Jackson, Freshman
While Baker Mayfield comparisons are a stretch, the preferred walk-on Trever Jackson looked great when called into action during spring practices for Florida State. He was decisive, showed playmaking ability, and was able to stay composed following a mistake. Interestingly enough, the three-star recruit transferred to Jones (Orlando) for his senior year but failed to win the starting job. He could make a push for the third-string role come fall but the coaching staff will likely need to see more quality reps from him before that happens.
Biggest Question Mark?
How well does the Norvell-Uiagalelei experiment work?
As previously stated, FSU head coach Mike Norvell has gained a reputation for scouting and quickly maximizing the potential of players in the transfer portal. But with this being a first for Mike Norvell in Tallahassee – bringing in a fully healthy QB that is projected to start Week 0 (in a foreign country, mind you) – There are naturally going to be questions about how compatible DJU will be with this offense. Norvell does have a history of molding his offenses to his personnel incredibly well.
In 2022 with the running back trio of Trey Benson, Treshaun Ward, and Lawrance Toafili, FSU was a ground-and-pound football team. They chewed time off the clock. In 2023, the ’Noles were happy to consistently challenge defensive backs through the air in 1-on-1 coverage as wide receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson towered over their opponents. What will be the identity of this team? What is DJU’s floor? His ceiling? How many wins translate to each of the previous three questions?
They can be better answered upon the completion of fall camp, but ultimately, the nation will find out together when the lights are turned on.
Follow the Leader
— DJ Uiagalelei
As mentioned prior, DJ Uiagalelei has a lot of experience as a college quarterback. He’s played in big games (including on the road against Notre Dame in a primetime matchup, which could come in handy later in the year when the ’Noles travel to South Bend). He’s been called to be the leader of his squad for the last three years of his collegiate career. His projected backup is a redshirt freshman. DJU has studied for and through the motions of preparing for opponents as a starting QB many times over compared to his cohorts in the position group. He’s seen plenty of more defenses and their idiosyncrasies, going beyond a basic cover 2 look.
Plus, Uiagalelei is doing his part off the field to win over his teammates as well. Gestures like declining to attend the ACC Kickoff in leiu of players's from the 2023 team and hosting a throwing session on the West Coast with skill players are extremely meaningful.
This doesn’t mean guys like Brock Glenn can’t find their voice. In fact, it will be necessary for them to do so. Despite the experience mentioned, the learning curve for DJ Uiagalelei is naturally shorter for a starter of a new system. The other guys will need to step up and make sure that he progresses quickly if FSU wants to provide a good football team in the fall.
Projected Depth Chart
1. DJ Uiagalelei, RS Sr.
Ooey-ung-guh-la-ley. Non-partisan journalists and play-by-play broadcasters had to get it right, and now it’s time for Florida State fans to do the same. DJ Uiagalelei has had an interesting career, to say the least.
Standing at an impressive 6’4” and 250 pounds, the California native is a threat in the run game as he is willing to lower the shoulder and has the frame to withstand big hits. While he might not have track speed, DJU has shown his agility on designed runs. Through the air, the arm strength is apparent. However, overthrows and miscommunication with receivers have been costly throughout his career. But when given enough time, Uiagalelei can make all the throws.
As a true freshman with the Clemson Tigers, DJU came in relief for Trevor Lawrence and defied expectations, going 30-41 for 342 yards and two touchdowns against Boston College. He followed that up with a performance of 29-44 for 439 yards and two touchdowns against Notre Dame in South Bend.
Despite the physical attributes and the promising start, the former Clemson and Oregon State quarterback has struggled at times to hit open targets and keep interceptions at a minimum. In 2021, DJU was 208-374 (55.6%) and threw more picks than touchdowns (9 TDs, 10 INTs).
He showed improvement in 2022, bettering his completion percentage (61.9%) as well as his TD/INT ratio (22/7). However, he was passed on by head coach Dabo Swinney and the Clemson faithful for then-freshman Cade Klubnik. He will face his replacement in Doak Campbell Stadium in 2024.
This past season, Uiagalelei was welcomed to Oregon State by head coach Jonathan Smith. There he found himself as the field general behind an offensive line that was named a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award (most outstanding offensive line in college football) in 2023. He went 180-315 (57.1%) and had 21 TDs to 7 INTs.
That being said, the key to DJU’s success could be connected to the retention of important offensive line pieces such as Darius Washington, Robert Scott, and Maurice Smith – all seasoned Seminoles.
Compared to Jordan Travis, Florida State fans should look for a much different style of quarterbacking in the fall. While DJU might not be able to escape the blitz with grace as Travis did for years, look for Mike Norvell to possibly scheme him into the running game, consistently calling upon him to withstand hits on third down, not scamper and slide when necessary. Additionally, when given time in the pocket, he can be deadly to opposing defenses.
2. Brock Glenn, RS Fr.
It’s pretty clear-cut. As mentioned before, Brock Glenn is the most tenured QB for Florida State in the locker room. Despite the transfer portal snagging players left and right, it might be strange that a redshirt freshman can make that claim for a major Division I program. However, Brock Glenn has shown his ability to do the job asked of him when required.
3. Luke Kromenhoek, Fr.
Fall Camp Outlook
With the addition of a stellar amount of transfer talent (Jalen Brown, LSU; Malik Benson, Alabama) at the wide receiver position, and in-house developed players such as Hykeem Williams and Kentron Poitier poised to have breakout seasons, fall camp will be critical for the quarterbacks to create chemistry and rhythm before their season opener against Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland.
A confident QB room could keep Florida State firmly in the mix for a national championship for the second year in a row.
