FSU Fans, Former Players React To Brutal Loss to Notre Dame

Since week zero, 2024 hasn't gone according to plan for the Florida State Seminoles. Despite that disappointing loss to Georgia Tech, there was still hope for many that the team would bounce back and have a good season. However, that hope would only be temporary, as week after week the losses continued to pile up, placing the Seminoles in a historically bad position. 10 games into the season, the Seminoles find themselves at 1-9, and as for the fanbase, there is simply no belief.
In their ninth loss of the season, FSU was bullied by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. With 8 sacks allowed by the offensive line, two interceptions thrown by Brock Glenn, and 6 penalties for a loss of 56 yards, this Florida State team seemingly found ways to shoot themselves in the foot.
Although this all has been the story of the season, the 52-3 loss the Seminoles suffered has fans begging for change amongst coaching and players alike.
2013 National Champion Freddie Stevenson Is Hoping For Better Days Ahead
Former FSU Linebacker Dontavious Jackson Is Upset About the Current State of the Program
Former FSU Parent Rob DeLoach Calls Out Some of the Players Following the Disastrous Loss
More Reactions Below
