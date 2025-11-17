FSU football favored to finally snap road losing streak against North Carolina State
The Florida State Seminoles won their second conference game of the 2025 season, downing Virginia Tech 34-14 in Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday. With five wins under their belt and two regular-season games remaining, both on the road, the task is simple for the Seminoles; find a way to end their struggles away from home.
Florida State is 5-2 in Tallahassee this fall, but 0-3 on the road, including a dismal loss to Stanford. The Seminoles haven't won a true road game since defeating Florida 24-15 on November 25, 2023. They've gone 0-7 away from home since, and you could really call it 0-9 depending on whether you want to include the Orange Bowl loss to Georgia and the Ireland defeat to Georgia Tech.
The next road challenge will be in a building that has given Florida State plenty of horrors over the years. The Seminoles will travel to North Carolina State for a Friday night showdown. The Wolfpack are coming off a 41-7 loss to Miami one week after upsetting No. 8 Georgia Tech in Raleigh.
With both teams sitting at 5-5, Florida State enters the matchup looking to finally snap its road losing streak, and oddsmakers believe it could happen.
Florida State Favored To Snap Road Losing Streak
According to FanDuel, Florida State is favored ahead of its trip to NC State. The Seminoles opened as a -4.5 point favorite on the sportsbook, with the Over/Under set at 61.5 points. FSU holds a -178 edge on the MoneyLine, compared to the Wolfpack's +146.
The Seminoles are 5-5 against the spread this season, failing to cover in the losses to Virginia, Miami, Pittsburgh, Stanford, and Clemson.
Florida State is 27-16 all-time against North Carolina State. However, the Seminoles are just 11-10 on the road in the series, including losses in five of their last seven trips to Raleigh.
The Wolfpack upset top-20 FSU teams in 2010 and 2012. In the latter matchup, the Seminoles were ranked No. 3 in the country but fell to North Carolina State, 17-16, after failing to score in the second half.
In 2014, FSU was ranked No. 1 heading into an early road trip against the Wolfpack. The Seminoles trailed 24-7 in the first quarter and were looking at a 38-28 deficit late in the third frame. However, four touchdown passes from Jameis Winston and three scores on the ground by Karlos Williams powered Florida State to a 56-41 comeback win.
Head coach Mike Norvell is 0-3 against NC State, including 0-2 on the road. The Seminoles lost their last trip to Raleigh in 2022, 19-17, following a turnover late in the final minutes.
Florida State and North Carolina State will kick off at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 21. The contest will be televised on ESPN.
