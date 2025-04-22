Former FSU football quarterback visiting SEC school
Former four-star quarterback Trever Jackson announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal ahead of the spring window with four years of eligibility remaining after spending one season with the Florida State Seminoles.
Now, per On3.com's Pete Nakos, the redshirt freshman will be taking a trip to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to go on a visit with the Arkansas Razorbacks.
While Jackson's loss won't be a major impact for the 2025 Seminoles team, the future of the quarterback room remains hazy with projected starting quarterback Tommy Castellanos entering his last season. The 'Noles only have two scholarship quarterbacks behind Castellanos in redshirt sophomore Brock Glenn and true freshman Kevin Sperry.
The Razorbacks recently lost freshman quarterback Madden Iamaleava to the NCAA Transfer Portal, who was reportedly pushing backup quarterback redshirt freshman KJ Jackson for second-team reps in the spring.
Trever Jackson joined the 'Noles as a preferred walk-on, working mostly with FSU's scout team. He only appeared in one game last season, recording a two-yard rush on the final play against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers. The move would make sense for both parties as it would give Jackson a chance to compete for a scholarship and a more in-depth role on the roster.
On the FSU side of things, redshirt freshman Michael Grant will likely take over the scout team. The other option would be Sperry, as he gets adjusted to the college level. Sperry has had a promising spring, and the coaching staff has given him high praise so far.
Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman
Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior
Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior
Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)
Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior
Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior
Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior
Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman
Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?
Senior Tommy Castellanos
Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn
Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant
Freshman Kevin Sperry
Freshman Gavin Markey
