Nole Gameday

Former FSU football quarterback visiting SEC school

After limited action at Florida State, Jackson could find a bigger role with the Razorbacks.

Tommy Mire

Oct 7, 2017; Tallahassee, FL, USA; View of a Florida State Seminoles helmet on the field before the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2017; Tallahassee, FL, USA; View of a Florida State Seminoles helmet on the field before the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-Imagn Images / Melina Vastola-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former four-star quarterback Trever Jackson announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal ahead of the spring window with four years of eligibility remaining after spending one season with the Florida State Seminoles.

Now, per On3.com's Pete Nakos, the redshirt freshman will be taking a trip to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to go on a visit with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

While Jackson's loss won't be a major impact for the 2025 Seminoles team, the future of the quarterback room remains hazy with projected starting quarterback Tommy Castellanos entering his last season. The 'Noles only have two scholarship quarterbacks behind Castellanos in redshirt sophomore Brock Glenn and true freshman Kevin Sperry.

READ MORE: Former FSU Football starting OL commits to Missouri Tigers

The Razorbacks recently lost freshman quarterback Madden Iamaleava to the NCAA Transfer Portal, who was reportedly pushing backup quarterback redshirt freshman KJ Jackson for second-team reps in the spring.

Trever Jackson joined the 'Noles as a preferred walk-on, working mostly with FSU's scout team. He only appeared in one game last season, recording a two-yard rush on the final play against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers. The move would make sense for both parties as it would give Jackson a chance to compete for a scholarship and a more in-depth role on the roster.

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Trever Jackson (10) during the Spring Showcase at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.
Apr 20, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Trever Jackson (10) during the Spring Showcase at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

On the FSU side of things, redshirt freshman Michael Grant will likely take over the scout team. The other option would be Sperry, as he gets adjusted to the college level. Sperry has had a promising spring, and the coaching staff has given him high praise so far.

Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?

Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman

Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior

Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior

Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)

Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior

Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior

Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior

Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman

Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?

Senior Tommy Castellanos

Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn

Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant

Freshman Kevin Sperry

Freshman Gavin Markey

READ MORE: Former FSU football All-American projected to land with the Indianapolis Colts

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Tommy Mire
TOMMY MIRE

Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3III

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football